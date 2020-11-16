Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s November meeting will be held via Zoom at their regularly scheduled time of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the city’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
BG transit committee plans meeting
The Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, third floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to Covid-19.
Immediately following the Transit Advisory Committee meeting, the Vehicle Accident Prevention Sub-Committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Watch tree lighting from home this year
Tune in on Friday at 6:45 p.m. for the virtual community tree lighting, which is in front of the Wood County District Public Library.
This event kicks off the holiday season and is a partnership with Downtown Bowling Green SID, the library, the City of Bowling Green, Bowling Green State University and Bowling Green High School.
There will be performances and a special guest.
Access the virtual event at
https://downtownbgohio.org/virtual-tree-lighting?fbclid=IwAR2vLxcgsX_0y90ktn1cTsel_3V-kTJC9PIOHzz_UBvLV-_vjkBcsCeuzqA
Serenity Farms plans to start riding sessions
LUCKEY — Therapeutic Riding sessions at Serenity Farm Equestrian Center, 21870 Lemoyne Road, are planned for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in 2021.
Programs will run April through October with appropriate safety measures in place. Serenity Farm staff, volunteers and horses are looking forward to welcoming riders back to the barn.
Contact office 419-833-1308 or serenityfarmoffice@gmail.com for more information.
Way continues curbside pickup
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library continues to offer curbside pickup service in the parking lot, 101 E. Indiana Ave., for anyone who would like to receive contactless delivery of library materials.
All physical library materials, including but not limited to books, books on CD, Playaways, preloaded Kindles, HotSpots, DVDs, music CDs, Binge Boxes, cake pans, magazines, featured craft kits (while supplies last), and all items from the Beyond Books collection, are eligible for curbside pickup.
An appointment is required and can be made online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. For more information, visit the library’s website at waylibrary.info.
Help Cops for Kids with food order
PERRYSBURG — The coronavirus has canceled the annual Cops for Kids breakfast at Penta Career Center. Instead the criminal justice program will be supporting the culinary students in a bake sale where all profits will support the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police and its Cops for Kids program.
For sale are a selection of cheesecakes, pies, rolls and pumpkin roll. Order early as supplies are limited. The link to order is http://www.pccmarket.org/.
Orders must be picked up Nov. 24.
A monetary donation also may be made by using the link.
The FOP will not be shopping with the kids this year but will deliver needed clothing and gifts directly to the child.
Northwood couple join ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club
Northwood residents Kallin S. St. John and Katherine P. Scott joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred on Pemberville Road on Sept. 20.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn G. Fosgate, Bowling Green Post assistant commander, presented them with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent.
“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Fosgate said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 41. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 26.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 57. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 57.