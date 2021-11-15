GLCAP provides housing assistance for veterans and their families
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is reminding communities of its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program that provides housing assistance and other services for veterans. GLCAP can help cover rental arrearages, first-month rent, security deposits and other needs such as utility assistance, moving costs and budgeting.
“We are proud to have served 194 veterans in the last year and are honored to have the opportunity to support them.” said Clarissa McDermitt, GLCAP’s support services specialist. “We assisted veterans who were either imminently losing their housing or moved them from homelessness to permanent housing. SSVF staff also work closely with partnering agencies to ensure their housing needs are met.”
In addition to helping veterans who are homeless or at-risk, SSVF can also assist veterans with the costs of rent through new Shallow Subsidy funding, which allows eligible veterans a 50% rental subsidy for two years. Veterans in the program will have a case manager and meet monthly to work on budgeting, gaining higher paying employment and permanent housing goals.
SSVF also offers healthcare navigation services for veterans. The healthcare navigator assists in the coordination of finding doctors, dentists, vaccine clinics, or mental health professionals for those with a need. The service also assists veterans with obtaining health insurance coverage.
Veteran assistance through GLCAP is available for residents of Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot County. Income guidelines apply. Applicants must be at or below 50% of their county’s median income.
To access housing services, veterans can call 419-333-4006 or visit www.glcap.org/veterans for more information.
‘Stars’ author joins Zoom discussion
The Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network and other community organizations will host a Zoom book discussion of “When Stars Are Scattered” on Tuesday from 7-8:30pm.
The book, a National Book Award Finalist, is the story of Omar Mohamed and his brother Hassan’s experience in a Somali refugee camp in Kenya. Written as a graphic novel, it has appeal for people of all ages. The purpose of this event is to better understand the refugee experience.
Omar Mohamed will be joining on the Zoom. Everyone is welcome, whether they have read the book or not!
The link to the Zoom registration:
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 44. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 43. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.