Wood County has 116 more cases
There have been 3,561 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 116 since Thursday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is no change since Thursday.
There are 437 active cases, which is an increase of 12.
There have been 264 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,701 males and 1,860 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 267,338 confirmed cases and 5,354 confirmed deaths.
Pop-up testing sites available in Northwest Ohio
COVID-19 pop-up testing sites through the Ohio Department of Health will be available in Maumee and Toledo next week.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
A Maumee pop-up testing site will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St.
A Toledo pop-up testing site will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the University of Toledo Lot 25, 1625 W. Rocket Drive.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at in the courtyard at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Sign-in will be required.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
Drive-thru for food is Friday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Wood County Jobs & Family Services, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit
https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/november-20th-food-box-distribution-wood-county-jobs-family-services/
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Watch tree lighting from home this year
Tune in on Friday at 6:45 p.m. for the virtual community tree lighting, which is in front of the Wood County District Public Library.
This event kicks off the holiday season and is a partnership with Downtown Bowling Green SID, the library, the City of Bowling Green, Bowling Green State University and Bowling Green High School.
There will be performances and a special guest.
Access the virtual event at
https://downtownbgohio.org/virtual-tree-lighting?fbclid=IwAR2vLxcgsX_0y90ktn1cTsel_3V-kTJC9PIOHzz_UBvLV-_vjkBcsCeuzqA
Serenity Farms plans to start riding sessions
LUCKEY — Therapeutic Riding sessions at Serenity Farm Equestrian Center, 21870 Lemoyne Road, are planned for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in 2021.
Programs will run April through October with appropriate safety measures in place. Serenity Farm staff, volunteers and horses are looking forward to welcoming riders back to the barn.
Contact office 419-833-1308 or serenityfarmoffice@gmail.com for more information.
Way continues curbside pickup
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library continues to offer curbside pickup service in the parking lot, 101 E. Indiana Ave., for anyone who would like to receive contactless delivery of library materials.
All physical library materials, including but not limited to books, books on CD, Playaways, preloaded Kindles, HotSpots, DVDs, music CDs, Binge Boxes, cake pans, magazines, featured craft kits (while supplies last), and all items from the Beyond Books collection, are eligible for curbside pickup.
An appointment is required and can be made online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. For more information, visit the library’s website at waylibrary.info.
Help Cops for Kids with food order
PERRYSBURG — The coronavirus has canceled the annual Cops for Kids breakfast at Penta Career Center. Instead the criminal justice program will be supporting the culinary students in a bake sale where all profits will support the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police and its Cops for Kids program.
For sale are a selection of cheesecakes, pies, rolls and pumpkin roll. Order early as supplies are limited. The link to order is http://www.pccmarket.org/.
Orders must be picked up Nov. 24.
A monetary donation also may be made by using the link.
The FOP will not be shopping with the kids this year but will deliver needed clothing and gifts directly to the child.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 44. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 43. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 43. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 52.