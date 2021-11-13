County has 5 more deaths, 239 new COVID cases
There have been 18,382 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 239 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. This week’s Thursday reporting was moved to Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
There are 59.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 284.37.
There have been 268 deaths, which is an increase of five.
There have been 826 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 10.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 105 in Bowling Green and 201 in Perrysburg.
There are 41 in Northwood and 27 in Walbridge.
There are 23 in Pemberville and 20 in Rossford.
There are 19 in North Baltimore, 17 in Millbury and 14 each in Fostoria and Luckey.
There have been 73 impacts to schools. That includes 62 students and 11 staff.
Perrysburg has 23 students and one staff.
Eastwood has nine students and one staff.
Lake has five students and five staff.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has eight students and one staff; the preschool has one staff.
Bowling Green has three students and two staff.
Otsego has five students.
Rossford has three students.
St. Louis in Custar has three students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg, Elmwood and Northwood each has one student.
Statewide, there are 1,596,171 confirmed cases and 25,643 confirmed deaths.
W. Wooster closing for building work
The eastbound lane of West Wooster Street, from Church Street to the Four Corners, will be closed on Tuesday for a contractor to place a crane temporarily in the roadway to perform work on a nearby building.
The closure will occur from 8:30-10 a.m. Dates of closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather.
Photo exhibit showcases Wood County’s beauty
PERRYSBURG — Photos taken at Wood County Park District properties will be on display at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve Tuesday-Thursday.
Visit the Great Room in the Nature Center during park hours, which are 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. The exhibit is free and open to all.
The framed photos on display were all entered into the Friends of the Wood County Park District Photo Contest in 2019 and 2020. For more information about entering the contest and for a prospectus, visit wcparks.org/friends.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road,. Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. For more information, download the ‘wcparks’ app, or visit wcparks.org.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow , mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Snow likely before 8 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 49. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 60. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.