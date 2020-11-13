Wood County goes red, has 169 more cases, one more death
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus has increased to “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 504 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 385 cases per 100,000.
Wood is surrounded by other red counties, including Lucas, Hancock, Henry Sandusky, Seneca, Ottawa and Putnam. Wood County was last under “red” alert in July.
There have been 3,445 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 169 since Tuesday. There was no local update on Wednesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
There have been 105 deaths, which is an increase of one since Nov. 4.
The latest death was a man in his 60s.
There are 425 active cases, which is an increase of 84.
There have been 262 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,641 males and 1,804 females.
There have been 46 men and 59 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, 17 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 11 in their 70s and 9 in their 60s.
There are 25 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 19 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 151-155 active cases in Bowling Green and 131-135 cases in Perrysburg. There are 21-25 active cases in Rossford and Northwood.
There are 16-20 active cases in Walbridge, 11-15 in Pemberville and six-10 in Millbury, North Baltimore, Wayne and Weston.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Genoa, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Jerry City, Luckey, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph and Tontogany.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 35 impacts to local schools for the week of Nov. 2. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 24 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green(zero students, three staff), Eastwood (one student, two staff), Elmwood (one student, two staff), Lake (zero students, two staff), Northwood (three students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (six students, two staff), Perrysburg (five students, four staff), Rossford (two students, zero staff), St. Rose School in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff) and Wood Lane (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 427 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 419 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, two staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 16 residents, 16 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 28 residents, 14 staff
• Bowling Green Manor, zero residents, three staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 33 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, 10 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and three staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, three staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 22 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, six staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
Statewide, there are 259,499 confirmed cases and 5,316 confirmed deaths.
COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Oak Harbor
COLUMBUS – A COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in Oak Harbor today.
Testing will be at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, 7870 OH-163, from 1-6 p.m.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
BRAVE holds virtual conversation on diversity
BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, and Equity) invites the community to join in a constructive dialogue and open conversation with local law enforcement and Bowling Green State University faculty on the importance of diversity.
This event will feature Bowling Green Police Division liaison Adam Skaff, Professor Greg Dickerson and BGSU Director for the Office of Multicultural Affairs Director Ana Brown.
BRAVE encourages the Bowling Green community to join them tonight at 6 for the conversation. The event will be live-streamed on BRAVE’s Facebook page and on the WBGU-TV PBS YouTube page.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 44. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 44. Partly cloudy at night,