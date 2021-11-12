BG bicyclist hurt in crash
A Bowling Green man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash with a car on Thursday afternoon.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, bicyclist Robert Valerius, 23, was eastbound on Liberty Street at the North Main Street intersection at 3:10 p.m.
Luke Jackson, 38, Perrysburg, driving a Ford, was northbound.
Valerius reportedly failed to yield at the stop sign and was truck by Jackson, who was in the right lane on North Main Street.
Valerius reportedly suffered serious injuries and was transported to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS.
He was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Baranowski talks Perrysburg history at Way
PERRYSBURG — Although 2020 was Wood County’s Bicentennial year, celebratory events were put on hold. A lecture by Richard Baranowski, local history librarian, is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in the lower level of Way Library.
Baranowski will present “Did You Know Perrysburg was Once the Wood County Seat?” He will focus on how Perrysburg had the distinction of serving as the seat of justice for almost 50 years. The lecture will include how Perrysburg won the seat, lost the seat, and the times in between, and offers insight to Perrysburg’s role in Wood County history.
The program is sponsored by the Wood County Bicentennial Committee. The library is located at 101 E. Indiana Ave. This presentation will be in-person. Seating is limited to 50. For more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 110.
Truck stop concert set for Sunday
NORTH BALTIMORE — One Voice and New Presence will present a dinner concert on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Petro Truck Stoop, 12900 Deshler Road.
This concert is by Truck Stop Ministries Inc.
For more information call 419-704-0242.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 and 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 0a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33.
Extended: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. Sunday, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain at night, mixing with snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 43. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.