Next Wood County update will be Thursday
Due to the Veterans Day holiday, there is not a Wood County Health Department update on coronavirus cases.
Statewide, there are 252,510 confirmed cases and 5,285 confirmed deaths.
BG school board to pick new member
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is expected tonight to pick someone to fill its vacant seat.
Six applications were received and all six were interviewed Monday.
Each was asked the same questions and was given 30 minutes.
Those who applied include Ben Otley, Tara Loar, Peggy Thompson, Ryan Myers, Steven Goyer and Richard Strow.
Thompson, Myers and Strow all were unsuccessful in their bid for a seat on the board during the November candidates’ race.
Bill Clifford announced last month his departure would be effective Nov. 1.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 46. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 46. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 45.