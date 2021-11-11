Fiery crash closes Ohio 199
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 199 near Dowling Road Wednesday morning. One driver had suspected serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The drivers were Leslie Stanford, Perrysburg, driving a 2006 Jeep, and Madison Keller, Pemberville, driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck.
According to the sheriff’s office, Stanford had suspected serious injuries and was transported by Troy Township EMS. The hospital is unknown at this time.
Keller had no apparent injuries.
Ohio State Patrol troopers on scene reported at 9:30 a.m. that all lanes of travel were restricted on the northbound and southbound side of the roadway, due to one of the vehicles being fully engulfed in flames.
The road re-opened at 11:45 a.m.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.
Veterans treated to breakfast in Tontogany
TONTOGANY — A veterans breakfast will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday at the Lybarger-Grimm Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road.
The Sons of American Legion and the auxiliary are hosting.
It is free for veterans and their spouses. A donation is asked for all others.
On the menu is sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, potatoes, toast, juice and coffee.
Exchange Club to learn about Thompson Scholarships
Bowling Green State University’s Thompson Scholarship Program, which has helped hundreds of students finance their education, will be discussed by Kayla Ballinger, coordinator for student engagement and programming, at the Exchange Club meeting Tuesday at Stone Ridge Gold Club.
In 2020, BGSU received the largest gift in its history from alumni and philanthropists Robert and Ellen (Bowen) Thompson to expand the Thompson Working Families Scholarship and their other scholarship programs at the University.
The $27 million gift provides thousands of future students with greater access to a BGSU education through scholarships that support those from working families, military backgrounds and high-potential students who have significant financial need.
The scholarship award is designed to close the gap left for students to pay after federal, state, and institutional aid has been awarded. The Thompsons invest $5,000 per student and that is matched with $5,000 from the university. The parents and the student make up the remaining cost with savings, loans, additional university or federal grant support and from the student working.
Ballinger has two degrees from BGSU and joined the Thompson Scholarship Team in 2019.
Put the tree lighting on the calendar
The annual community tree lighting will take place in front of the Wood County District Public Library on Nov. 19 with the prelude starting at 6:45 pm. This event will showcase appearances from Julie’s Dance Studio, Madrigals, Mayor Mike Aspacher and other guests.
Refreshments will be provided by Biggby Coffee and Kabob It. Afterwards, everyone is invited to the Wood County Courthouse for “Carols at the Courthouse” at 7:30 p.m., presented by the Madrigals, celebrating the courthouse’s 125th anniversary in the grand stairway.
The tree lighting marks the beginning of the Holly Days season for Bowling Green. Downtown businesses will have deals throughout the season, and on Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 27. Santa will be walking around Downtown on Shop Small Saturday and will be available for photo opportunities.
Enter for a chance to win a live tree from Downtown BG S.I.D. and the Downtown Foundation. Entries will be accepted Nov. 22-Dec. 1, with the winner announced Dec. 3. For more information, visit https://forms.gle/L5xT5dGit5VyXXY59
From Dec. 6-15, Downtown BG S.I.D. will also be holding a downtown holiday photo contest where the winners will receive $50, $100, or $200 in Downtown Dollars. Submissions are due by noon on Dec. 3. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
For more information and updates, visit www.downtownbgohio.org/event-calendar.
Birth
Cassandra and John Moser, a son, Nov. 9, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Southerly winds may gust as high as 40 mph ahead of a cold front this afternoon.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Extended: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 54.