Wood County has 68 more cases since Monday
There have been 3,276 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 68 since Monday.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Nov. 4.
There are 341 active cases, which is an increase of 38.
There have been 255 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,552 males and 1,724 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 247,260 confirmed cases and 5,212 confirmed deaths.
BG school board meets Thursday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to continue the discussion for the 2020-2021 school opening plans for students and staff. Board action may be taken.
Also on the agenda is the appointment of someone to fill the vacant school board seat. Board action will be taken.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
Stimmel’s reopens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Stimmel’s on Friday at 11:30 am.
Everyone is invited to join the event via Facebook Live through the chamber’s Facebook page. The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber, as they congratulate new owners, Jim Grames, Nathan Grames, Emily Carty and Natalie Carty (JENN Investments) on their purchase of the Stimmel’s bakery.
A virtual tour of their location at 1220 W. Wooster St., will conclude the virtual event.
Campaign signs vandalized in NB
NORTH BALTIMORE — Campaign signs have been vandalized or burned in the village this election season.
Police Chief Dave Laffery said Tuesday his department received a complaint Oct. 6 of a Biden/Harris sign in the 700 block of East Broadway being vandalized with a large X.
Earlier this fall, a couple Trump signs were either burned or stolen, he said.
He said in past years, campaign signs have turned up missing but not damaged.
Virtual meeting looks at future of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city has initiated a process to create a land use plan update, which will guide the community for years to come, according to a Perrysburg press release.
“This planning process is rooted in community values and aspirations. It creates a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders and the community toward a shared future,” according to a Monday release.
Residents are encouraged to get involved and help inform the city about growth over the next 20 years during a virtual public meeting tonight from 6-8.
Visit perrysburgtomorrow.weebly.com/get-involved for more information.
Housing, mobility, green space, infrastructure, quality of life, image and brand will be discussed.
Residents can also take an online survey, which can be found at perrysburgtomorrow.weebly.com/get-involved.
Also, a third party marketing firm will be conducting phone surveys through AimPoint.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 51. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 50. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 51. Breezy.
BG Council story was not complete
The entire version of the Saturday Bowling Green Council story did not run in Tuesday’s paper. It is online at:
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/corrected-bg-council-moves-forward-on-rental-registrations-inspections/article_296324c8-2236-11eb-b814-03352c51dea2.html
Matuszak misquoted in election story
James Matuszak said when he ran for Perrysburg Council, he promised to not run for more than two terms.
He was misquoted in a story that ran Monday.