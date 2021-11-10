Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The menu is pulled pork, veggies, fruit and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact cnekilpatrick@outlook.com.
Church holds auction, dinner
TONTOGANY — Calvary United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss steak dinner and quarter auction will be held Saturday at the American legion hall, 18086 Tontogany Road.
Dinner is from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m.
Join Gathering Volumes, author for a festive fundraiser
PERRYSBURG — Gathering Volumes and author Darci Hannah will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the store, 196 E. South Boundary St.
Hannah’s latest mystery, “Murder at the Christmas Cookie Bake-Off.”
A Christmas Cookie Bake-Off to benefit the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.
Anyone who wishes to participate as a baker can register online. Registration details are available on Gathering Volumes website calendar. For a $10 donation to the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival anyone can taste test and vote on their favorite cookie.
For more information visit gatheringvolumes.com.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Veterans Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 40. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 41.