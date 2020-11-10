Wood County has 165 more cases over weekend
There have been 3,208 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 165 since Friday.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 303 active cases, which is an increase of 64.
There have been 247 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,513 males and 1,695 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 241,095 confirmed cases and 5,193 confirmed deaths.
Board interviews for new treasurer
The Wood County Educational Service Center Board will conduct interviews today and Wednesday for a new treasurer.
The meetings will be in executive session.
Ten applications were received and four persons will be interviewed.
Gina Fernbaugh, who has been treasurer for 27 years, is leaving in the spring. No date has been set for her departure.
The new treasurer is expected to be named at the board’s Nov. 24 meeting.
Gospel praise at Bradner church
BRADNER — Gospel Praise Gathering, a group sing, will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. at House of Prayer, 121 Caldwell St.
Performing will be Dee Runion, New Presence, Sue Wildman, Arnold Coy, Ed Ewing, Wesley Crowe, Miss Amanda, the Singing Crowe’s and the Gospel Praise Gathering Choir
For more information call 419-288-3928 or 419-934-5456.
6-State Trooper Project targets safety belt use
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on safety belt use.
The project will run through 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year, 58% of those killed in traffic fatalities were not wearing an available safety belt.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.
Join Weston library trustees
WESTON — Applicants are being sought for a vacancy on the Weston Public Library Board of Trustees currently exists.
The Weston Public Library Board of Trustees and the Otsego School District Board of Education have requested the Wood County Probate Court fill this vacancy consistent with Ohio Revised Code 3375.15. Any party interested in being considered for this appointment should send a letter of interest and other supporting material to the attention of Judge David Woessner, Wood County Probate Court, One Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 [probatecourt@woodcountyohio.gov]. The deadline is Nov. 20.
By statute a majority of the trustees shall be residents of the Otsego School District.
Taxicab License Board meeting planned
The Taxicab License Board will meet in Bowling Green Council Chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. to review and consider new taxi driver applications.
Any additional license applications must be received by the Office of the Municipal Administrator not later than two business days prior to the date of the meeting. Applications may not be submitted electronically.
Birth
Joanna and Jose Mendez, a daughter, Nov. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny on Veterans Day, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 54. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 54. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 54. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.