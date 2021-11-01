Party for the Parks on Friday
Party for the Parks, to benefit the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation, will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Veterans Building at City Park.
There will be food, wine, beer and entertainment on the patio by the Bowling Green High School Madrigals, Tom Gorman and Toraigh. There will also be a silent auction and raffles.
Tickets are $70 each. For more information call Cheryl Witt at 419-354-6297.
Altrusa’s vendor and craft fair Nov. 6
FINDLAY — The Altrusa Club of Findlay will host its annual Fall Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday at the Findlay Moose Lodge, 1028 W. Main Cross, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and projects.
There will be 21 tables with both crafters and direct sales represented.
Crafters will offer jewelry, baked goods, crocheted items, custom tumblers, home decor, wood porch sitters and door hangers, wreaths, towels, recycled bags and decorative gourds.
For the first time, crafters outnumber direct sales vendors, which include Tupperware, Color Street, Origami Owl, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Damsel in Defense and beFragrant.
Raffle items (Vera Bradley blanket and wine package), a 50-50 drawing, and food will be available.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 47. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 49.