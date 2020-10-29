Coronavirus deaths in Wood County top 100
There have been four more deaths in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Wednesday update from the health department.
The latest deaths were man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 102.
There have been 45 men and 57 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 23 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 12 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There have been 2,685 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 27 since Tuesday.
There are 168 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of 14.
There have been 224 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,267 males and 1,418 females.
There are 19 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 56-60 cases in Perrysburg and 36-40 active cases in Bowling Green. There are 11-15 active cases in Northwood and Rossford. There are 6-10 active cases in Bradner and Grand Rapids.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Risingsun, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 11 impacts to local schools for the week of Oct. 12. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 11 last week.
There are reports from All Saints Catholic School in Rossford (zero students, 1 staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), Lakes (one student, zero staff), Otsego (one student, zero staff), Penta Career Center (one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (three students, zero staff), Rossford (one student, zero staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (zero students, two staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 409 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 392 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 13 residents, 12 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and three staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 21 residents, 11 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 21 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 32 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 193,451 confirmed cases and 4,944 confirmed deaths.
Bradner legion hosts “Hollow” Wing Night
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion will hold a “Hollow” Wing Night Saturday.
Call in a takeout order at 419-288-3634 or stop by the post and eat-in at 209 W. Crocker St.
Eight jumbo wings, tater tots and cole slaw costs $8. Serving starts at 5 p.m. until sold out.
Social distancing will be implemented.
Cygnet fire dept. holds food drive
CYGNET — Cygnet Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a food drive. Collection will start Saturday and continue until Dec. 18.
Contributions will be helpful to families in the community in need. Any cash, checks and gift cards will be used by the department to purchase more food and meat to give away to the families in need.
To drop off food, call 419-889-2143. There is also a drop box set up at BH&H Snacks and Gas in the village.
Phone scam reported in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division has received information about a phone scam.
An internet-based number, disguised as the City of Perrysburg Police Division non-emergency number (419-872-8001), is calling Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township residents. The scammer is saying “there is an emergency and to please call Detective Butler at a separate number and give him your personal information.”
This is a scam. Refrain from giving out personal information to unknown callers.
Perrysburg man will serve on state speech board
Michael R. Pratt of Perrysburg has been reappointed to the State Speech and Hearing Professionals Board for a term beginning Oct. 26 and ending March 22, 2023.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment on Monday.
Pemberville church plans bazaar
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Church’s bazaar is Nov. 7. Masks must be worn and there will be social distancing.
Preorders will be taken for these canned goods: snipple beans (limit three quarts), crystal pickles, red beets, corn relish, zucchini relish, dill and dill garlic pickles, bread and butter pickles and frozen pumpkin rolls.
Call 440-223-5485 or 419-266-4937. The deadline to preorder is Nov. 5.
The pickup for preorders will be on Nov. 7. A limited amount of the canned goods will be available at the bazaar.
Additional items available will be pies, cakes, stollen rolls, breads, and refrigerated containers of chili, chicken noodle soup, snipple bean soup and vegetable beef soup.
No hot soup, sandwiches or Christmas items will be sold.
Holiday bazaar planned in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A holiday bazaar will be held Nov. 7 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 Third St.
There will be gift items, grave blankets, homemade noodles, a silent auction and a carryout baked steak dinner that starts at 4:30 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
There will be a silent auction until 6 p.m.
Center Twp. fire department serves BBQ
Center Township Fire will hold its first Pulled Pork BBQ drive-thru on Nov. 8 starting at 11 a.m. and serving until sold out.
The cost is $10 per meal.
The department is located at 9986 E. Bowling Green Road.
Donate toys, get paper shredded
Wood County Commissioners, Wood County Solid Waste District and Wood County Children Services are sponsoring a shredding event for toys, gift cards or cash donation.
The event is on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wood County Job and Family Services Employee Parking Lot (west side), 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
For donation of an unwrapped toy, gift card or cash donation to the Wood County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive, the public can securely shred up to five bags or boxes of paper items. Allshred Services will shred all the items on site, and the paper will be repurposed into tissue products.
Wood County Children Services is involved with children from new born through teenagers and is encouraging the public who participate in this event to remember this when selecting toys or gifts for the drive.
Any questions, contact Maricarol Torsok-Hrabovsky at maricarol.torsok-hrabovsky@jfs.ohio.gov.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Clear overnight with a low around 30.
Extended: Sunny Saturday, with a high near 51 and a low around 40. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 48. Breezy. Overnight low around 29. On Monday, sunny, with a high near 47.