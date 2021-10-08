County has 195 new COVID cases
There have been 16,663 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 195 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 48.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 357.75.
There have been 243 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 765 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of six.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 132 in Bowling Green, 178 in Perrysburg and 62 in Northwood.
There are 28 in North Baltimore, 27 in Rossford and 26 in Weston.
There are 24 in Walbridge, 16 in Millbury and 14 in Fostoria.
There are 22 in Rossford and 21 in Weston.
There are 12 each in Wayne, Pemberville and Bradner.
There have been 129 impacts to schools. That includes 115 students and 14 staff.
Northwood has 52 students and four staff.
Perrysburg has 21 students and two staff.
Bowling Green has 15 students and one staff.
Rossford has nine students and three staff.
Otsego has four students.
Penta Career Center has three students.
Eastwood has one student and two staff.
Elmwood has two students.
Lake has four students.
North Baltimore has two students.
Wood County Educational Service Center has two students.
St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green has two staff.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 74,488 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.94% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,351,910 vaccines started, affecting 54.34% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,452,096 confirmed cases and 22,490 confirmed deaths.
Suspect arrested in shooting of trooper
FINDLAY — A suspect wanted in the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday after a 12-hour search.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect was captured on County Road 223 near Trenton Avenue in Findlay, according to a patrol news release.
After a sighting of the suspect, a law enforcement search team converged on the location above and captured the suspect, who was positively identified, the patrol stated.
Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, was arrested.
Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot him, according to the patrol.
The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, the patrol said.
He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.
The vehicle was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89.
The patrol would like to thank the citizens of Ohio for tips received during the search, as well as the United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, United States Border Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Lot where shootings occurred will be closed
In a joint statement released Thursday, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher and Bowling Green Police Division Chief Tony Hetrick said that they are concerned with recent incidents downtown and will close a parking lot.
They said that the lot between Howard’s Club H and Liquid, in the 200 block of North Main Street, will be closed and posted no trespassing, loitering or illegal parking. Enforcement of this no trespassing order will be conducted throughout the weekend. Persons found in the lot will be cited and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.
Aspacher and Hetrick met with local bar owners.
“The resounding sentiment from the city and bar owners is that this behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Bowling Green and we are all prepared to do all that is necessary to ensure it stops,” the statement said.
The police division will continue to provide extra officers on Friday and Saturday nights for an increased presence in the downtown area. The police division has been in contact with law enforcement partners including Bowling Green State University Police, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol. Each has committed to assisting and will provide extra patrols.
In the downtown area, property owners adjacent to the locations that were involved in the shootings that occurred on July 31 and Oct. 2 are taking steps to prohibit loitering, large gatherings and illegal parking.
Toledo Toy Show is Saturday
ROSSFORD — Total Sports, 10020 S. Compass Drive, will host the Toledo Toy Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with kids under 12 free.
Over 150 tables will feature Nascar, Hotwheels, Star Wars, Matchbox cars, Tonka, Pez, dolls, trains, tractors, sports cards, slot cars, models, comics, tin toys, action figures, diecast trucks and cartoon characters.
Thurstin closed for BGSU building demo
In conjunction with the Bowling Green State University Administration Building demolition project, Columbia Gas has closed Thurstin Avenue, from East Court Street to Pike Street. It is expected that this work will occur until Tuesday, with the road closing each day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The intersection of Thurstin and East Court will remain open to traffic.
Birth
Elizabeth and Jerrod Witt, a daughter, Sept. 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63.