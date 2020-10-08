Wood County has 2,177 cases
There have been 2,177 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 13 since Tuesday, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 88 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
The latest death was a woman in her 60s.
There are 134 active cases in Wood County, a decrease of 14.
There have been 172 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,023 males and 1,154 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There are 20 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 51-55 active cases in Bowling Green and 26-30 in Perrysburg. There are six-10 active cases in Bradner and Northwood.
There are 1-5 active cases in Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Milton Center, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Portage, Rossford, Rudolph, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been four impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 28. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Eastwood(zero students, one staff), Penta (one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (one student, zero staff) and Wood Lane (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 372 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 350 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 10 residents, four staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, eight staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 153,281 confirmed cases and 4,661 confirmed deaths.
