Wood County has 2,164 cases, one more death
There have been 2,164 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 17 since Monday, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 88 deaths due to coronavirus, which is an increase of one since Friday’s reporting.
The latest death was a woman in her 60s.
There have been 39 men and 49 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 17 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 19 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 148 active cases in Wood County, an increase of six.
There have been 171 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,015 males and 1,149 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 151,983 confirmed cases and 4,638 confirmed deaths.
County has had 10 fatal crashes in 2020
Safe Communities announced Monday that there have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 10 at this time last year.
October is a month filled with traffic safety educational efforts. Oct. 18-24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15-18 in the United States, ahead of all other types of injury, disease, and violence.
Oct. 18-24 is also National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. This week is designed to encourage students to choose responsibility and take the opportunity to change the culture of binge drinking on-campus and off.
For information on programming for any of these initiatives, contact coordinator Sandy Wiechman at 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu.
Way library updates senior hours, curbside service
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library continues to offer special hours for those age 60 and over and the immunocompromised on three mornings each week. Beginning Oct. 20, the special hours will be modified.
The new special hours will be from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Way Library requests that only those who fall into the senior or immunocompromised categories utilize the library during the special hours.
The library will also add curbside delivery service by appointment from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To pick up library materials using contactless service, set up an appointment online at waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Players present ‘Who’s on First’
Arlyn’s Good Beer will host the Black Swamp Players as they perform the classic Abbot and Costello routine “Who’s on First.”
They will have two showings, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday at the business, 520 Hankey Ave.
BG sets trick or treat for Oct. 31
Trick or Treat night in Bowling Green will be held on Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m.
A city news release said that those participating are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions being recommended by the Ohio Department of Health which may be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf. Citizens handing out treats should indicate participation by turning on porch lights.
Those driving during the evening of Oct. 31 are asked to drive slowly and with caution, being mindful of the large number of pedestrians that evening.
BG Sidewalk Commission meets
The Bowling Green Sidewalk Commission will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The meeting will be live streamed over YouTube a the www.bgohio.org/meetings channel.
For more information, contact the public works department at 419-354-6227.
BG’s transportation, safety needs discussed
The transportation and safety committee of Bowling Green City Council will meet on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss bicycle sharrows. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s website at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 44.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 74.