Perrysburg Heights Community Center offers vaccines every Friday
PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Health Department will hold a series of free walk-in vaccine clinics, administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, every Friday, starting this week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, 12282 Jefferson St.
Any person age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Advance registration is not required. Vaccines will be administered on a walk-in basis without an appointment. To make an appointment, contact the health department at 419 352-8402.
Clark talks to BG Dems
The Wood County Democratic Party will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Atrium of the Veterans Building at Bowling Green City Park.
Chelsea Clark, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state will be the guest speaker (participating via Zoom) along with candidates for local office.
Per Ohio Democratic Party coronavirus rules, all are welcome, but must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in person and all are required to wear a mask. Social distancing rules will also be enforced.
For those who wish to participate virtually, the forum will be available via Zoom. For link information, email Chair Mike Zickar at mikezickar@yahoo.com.
Tomic and volleyball set for Exchange Club talk
The Bowling Green Exchange Club will welcome Bowling Green State University volleyball coach Danijela Tomic at its Tuesday luncheon at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
She will be discussing the Falcon volleyball program, which is one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference.
Earning MAC Coach of the Year honors for the second time, Tomic last year led her team to a 20-1 record and both the regular season and MAC tournament titles as well as a trip to the NCAA tournament.
She is now in her 10th year at BGSU and has her team off to an undefeated MAC record as the Falcons go for back-to-back titles.
The team features a blend of international and American players, including Eastwood graduate Katelyn Meyer.
Church talk: How humility can improve everyday lives
PERRYSBURG — Mark McCurties, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will explain and describe examples of how these healing precepts are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science in a free talk entitled “Humility that ‘overcomes the world,’” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, McCurties will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves.
McCurties has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years. He travels from his home base in Michigan to speak to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
In addition to attending the in-person lecture, people can view the talk on Zoom by logging on to www.ChristianScienceNWO.org and clicking on the Humility Banner. It can also be heard via telephone at 1-312-626-6799 by entering ID 94255634506 and passcode 433401.
The talk is being sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Maumee.
BG police to host citizen outreach program
The Citizen Outreach Program is designed to bring the community and police together in a learning environment. Citizens will have an internal look at the Bowling Green Police Division’s operation, training and be able to connect with division personnel.
The program consists of two days of instruction and will be held on Oct. 28 from 5-9 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. Topics covered will include patrol operations, K9, investigations, use of force, firearms, defensive tactics, crisis negotiations and more. Space is limited.
Citizens interested in participating in the program should register on the Bowling Green Police Division’s website. For more information, contact Lt. Ryan Tackett at 419-352-1131 or rtackett@bgohio.org.
Portage Valley 4-H celebrate 75 years
PEMBERVILLE — Portage Valley 4-H club is celebrating 75 years.
All past and present members, advisers and extension staff are welcome to the birthday celebration on Oct. 16 from 6-10 p.m. at the Pemberville Legion Hall. There will be cake, ice cream and DJ Doug Michaelis. There will be a short program at 6:30 pm. Dress is casual.
For more information, contact Cindy Apger 419-4024.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Showers likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.