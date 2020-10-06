Wood County has 79 more cases over weekend
There have been 2,147 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 79 since Friday, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 87 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 142 active cases, a decrease of 14 since Friday.
There have been 170 hospitalizations since March, which is up one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,006 males and 1,141 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 150,761 confirmed cases and 4,622 confirmed deaths.
BG school decision on face-to-face learning expected this week
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special workshop meeting tonight at 6.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
This is a workshop for the board to hear from the district administrators regarding 2020-2021 school opening plans for students and staff.
No action is expected to be taken.
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
The purpose for the meeting is to reevaluate and decide if students will move into face to face learning for students on the Click to Brick virtual learning option.
Action will be taken.
Hear about levy request
PEMBERVILLE — There will be a public informational meeting regarding the debt service/maintenance building levy that will be on the ballot Nov. 3. The meeting will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pemberville Freedom Fire Department, 104 E. Front St.
The fire station is large enough to allow for social distancing and masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. The Freedom Township Trustees encourage township residents to attend.
County title office open during the week
The Wood County Clerk of Courts Title Office will be closed Saturday. The office, 1616 E. Wooster St., Unit C, will be open this week normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The office was closed most of last week due to a health issue.
Hydrant flushing planned for McClure
McCLURE — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.
Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area in the Village of McClure and on Ohio 65 north to Ohio 110, Route 65 south to County Road N, and County Road N to Road 7.
Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 ext. 170 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 43.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 64. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 42. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 51. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 72.