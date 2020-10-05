Second arrest made in stolen bike incident
A second man has been arrested for stealing a hand cycle from a disabled Bowling Green man.
Jorden Hammye was arrested for felony theft on Friday and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center. Another Bowling Green man, Cameron Fox, was arrested for felony receiving stolen property on Thursday.
The bike was recovered early Thursday from a Bowling Green apartment.
The Top End Excelerator XLT Jr Hand Cycle, which was valued at $3,500, was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. on Tuesday out of Eric Rine’s unlocked minivan on Byall Avenue.
The bike, which had some damage, was returned to Rine on Thursday by Bowling Green Police Division officers.
Surveillance video of someone riding the hand cycle at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Circle K parking lot near downtown was instrumental in leading police to the bike.
It was initially reported there was a third suspect.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
Buy books at N. Baltimore library
NORTH BALTIMORE — The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale starts Tuesday with a members-only preview from 2-6 p.m. at the library, 230 N. Main St.
The library was unable to have a spring sale due to coronavirus so there is a huge selection of items.
The public is welcome to come by on Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The sale will continue for Oct.12-16 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Safety protocols such as sanitizing stations and masks will be enforced during the sale. There will be new items every day. Another feature will be bag day everyday; $3 buys an entire bag of books.
Lake Twp. Trustees meet in person Tuesday
MILLBURY — The Lake Township Trustees will be returning to open meetings starting Tuesday. There will be a 10-person limit for attendees.
The trustees meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at the administration building, 27975Cummings Road.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the WoodvilleTownship Fire station.
The carry-out, drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausge and syrump.
The breakfast is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6.50 for children under age 12.
Patrol reminds drivers to keep focus on the road
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to keep their eyes and their focus on the roadway while driving.
Since 2015, there have been 75,411 crashes in Ohio which involved one or more drivers who were distracted by something inside their vehicle. Of these, 227 were fatal crashes which resulted in 248 deaths. Male drivers were involved in 55 percent of these crashes, while females were involved 44 percent of the time. In fatal crashes, males made up 63 percent of distracted drivers. Nearly 34 percent of distracted drivers were between the ages of 16 and 24 years old.
“Distracted driving must become as culturally unacceptable as drunk driving is today. They’re equally preventable and equally dangerous,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Protect yourself, your family, and others on the road by eliminating all distractions while you drive.”
On Oct. 29, 2018, Ohio passed House Bill 95, a law which broadened what is considered distracted driving and increased the fine if it was a contributing factor to the commission of the driving violation. The Hands Free Ohio bill, which is pending in the Ohio General Assembly, would make driving while handling any electronic device a primary offense in most circumstances.
“When you take your eyes off the road - even for just a few seconds - you are putting your life and the lives of others in danger,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Driving distracted is unsafe, irresponsible and its consequences can be devastating for families.”
Distracted driving is any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving. Texting while driving is an example that combines all three types of distraction. Sending or receiving a text message takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field when traveling at 55 mph.
As a reminder, Ohio law bans all electronic wireless communication device usage for drivers under 18. Texting while driving is illegal for all drivers and is a secondary offense for adults 18 and above.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 51.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 71. Clear at night, with a low around 45. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 64. Clear at night, with a low around 40. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 74.