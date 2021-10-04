BG police investigate shooting, one hurt
A Toledo man was shot in the 200 block of Main Street on Saturday night, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the area regarding shots fired.
Officers arrived and located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man-was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He is in stable condition.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene. Evidence was recovered and will be sent to the lab for further testing. Bowling Green Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
The Bowling Green Police Division is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Grand Rapids ready for Applebutter Fest
GRAND RAPIDS — The 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is coming Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The event will include an antique car show, living history demonstrations, two stages for musical entertainment, a juried arts and craft show and a children’s area.
Fresh apple butter will be cooked and sold by the town hall downtown.
Admission to the event is free. There are five large parking areas, with the $15 per car fee going to support the event and local non-profits.
On Saturday at 7 p.m. there is a special event to kick off the festival. A Vesper Service will be held at the pavilion along the canal towpath downtown. It features a sermon by Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Cooper, the Henry County Chorale and the Napoleon Community Band, playing Civil War- era music featuring bugler, Tom Jenny. The service will end with a bang: Two shots of cannon fire by the Fifth Ohio Light Artillery.
Spooky trail supports ACES
OREGON — On Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m., ACES International high school students are hosting a Glow in the Dark Haunted Trail at Maumee Bay State Park.
Enter the trail through Death Valley where creepy park guests never want to leave this beautiful location on Lake Erie, then move through Ghost Lake, navigate the scary scenes in Witch Way and exit through Spider Alley, trying not to get tied up by a spider. Watch out for the global ghouls that will stand in the path.
Kids may treat or treat on the trail and can wear costumes. Andrew Z’s Queso food truck will feature everything Queso. There will also be an ACES Halloween Bake Goods sale, Casket Raffle bags and games for the kids to play.
The event is free to enter but the Haunted Trail has an admission fee of $10 for adults 16 and up, Youth 5-15 years old is $5 and children 5 and under are free.
Profits will benefit Maumee Bay State Park, Global Programs from World Affairs Council of NOW & Educational programs for American Cultural Exchange Service Students.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The cost is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6.50 for children under age 12.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SaturdayMostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 75.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.