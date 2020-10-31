2,738 coronavirus cases in Wood County
There have been 2,738 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 37 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There are 166 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of one.
There have been 102 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There have been 228 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,289 males and 1,449 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 200,782 confirmed cases and 4,979 confirmed deaths.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at in the courtyard at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Sign-in will be required.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 45. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 33. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 54. Clear at night, with a low around 41. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 45. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 63.