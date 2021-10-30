Pemberville gets $289,600 state grant
PEMBERVILLE — The village will receive a $289,600 grant to replace aging 6-inch, dead-end waterlines, primarily consisting of cast-iron lines from the 1930s.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the first round of water infrastructure grant funding awarded as part of a new, statewide initiative to help build a stronger foundation for improved quality of life for Ohio’s families and continued economic growth for Ohio’s communities.
A total of $250 million in grant funding will be invested in water infrastructure projects as part of the new Ohio BUILDS initiative. The first round of water infrastructure grants announced today awards $93 million to 54 projects that impact communities in 60 Ohio counties. The remainder of the water infrastructure grants will be awarded in the coming weeks and will ultimately impact communities in every county in Ohio.
Funds will help reduce or eliminate the local financial burden associated with critical infrastructure needs such as the construction of new water systems, the replacement of aging water lines, and the installation new water mains. Grants will also fund projects to prevent sewer system backups and replace failing household sewage treatment systems with new sewers.
“These grants are about strengthening our future, our people, and our communities,” DeWine said. “We want our kids and grandkids to stay in Ohio, and clean water is essential to the health and future of our state. Protecting and ensuring that every community in Ohio has access to safe and clean water has been our mission from the start, and with these grants, we are continuing our mission to provide access to economic development tools that will help communities grow and thrive well into the future.”
The new Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grants are a continuation of DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which launched in 2019 to focus on ensuring plentiful, clean and safe water for communities across the state. In addition to investing in strategies to reduce algal blooms on Lake Erie and other bodies of water statewide, H2Ohio has also awarded $15 million in grants for water infrastructure projects.
Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) will focus not only on strengthening Ohio’s communities through water infrastructure upgrades, but it will also make other necessary investments in targeted solutions that impact quality of life such as broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment and the demolition of blighted buildings.
B.G. Transit to offer free rides for vaccinations, boosters
The City of Bowling Green is offering free B.G. Transit rides to and from coronavirus vaccination and booster shot locations and events.
Requests for rides should be made at least 24 hours in advance of the time needed. Passengers must tell the call-taker the transport is for a vaccination or booster to receive the free fares to and from the location. Call-takers will verify the destination as eligible to provide free fare approval. It is preferred that a return trip be scheduled in the same call.
Call 419-354-6203 for added information about the B.G. Transit or visit bgohio.org and search for B.G. Transit. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4299. For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact us through the Ohio Relay Network at 877-750-9097 or 800-750-0750, respectively.
B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. Free fares to and from COVID-19 vaccinations are made possible as a result of a Rides to Community Immunizations award.
BG Taxicab License Board meets
The Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Monday at 9 a.m. to review and consider a taxi license applicant.
Shred event helps buy holiday gifts
The Wood County Commissioners, Wood County Solid Waste District and Wood Children Services are sponsoring a shredding event for toys, gift cards or cash donation.
It will be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wood County Job and Family Services Employee Parking Lot (west side), 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Donate an unwrapped toy, gift card or cash to the Wood County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive, in exchange for securely shredding up to five bags or boxes of paper items. Allshred Services will shred all the items on site, and the paper will be repurposed into tissue products.
Wood County Children Services is involved with children from newborn through teenagers and is encouraging the public who participate in this event to remember this when selecting toys or gifts for the drive.
For more information, contact Kathie Kleinfelt at Kathie.Kleinfelt@jfs.ohio.gov.
Forecast
Today: Showers likely, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46.