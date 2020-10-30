2,701 coronavirus cases in Wood County
There have been 2,701 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 16 since Wednesday, according to a Thursday health department update.
There are 167 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of four.
There have been 102 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There have been 225 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,272 males and 1,429 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 2050 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 191 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 196,864 confirmed cases and 4,963 confirmed deaths.
Northwood man injured in crash
PERRYSBURG — A Northwood man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle.
At 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Keith Gaytan, was northbound on the ramp from U.S. 20 onto Interstate 75.
Dianne LaCroix, Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, was northbound on I-75, approaching the ramp.
According to the Perrysburg police accident report, as Gaytan was going to merge, he lost control of his 1999 Chevy Blazer and spun around onto the interstate in front of LaCroix, who was driving a Kenworth semi-tractor.
The semi struck Gaytan’s Blazer on the passenger side, disabling both vehicles.
Gaytan stated he had minor neck pain and was transported to Mercy Hospital by Perrysburg medics.
He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338. Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post and eat in. The menu is baked steak, green beans, masked potatoes with or without gravy, dessert and a roll, all for $8. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Phone scam reported in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division has received information about a phone scam.
An internet-based number, disguised as the City of Perrysburg Police Division non-emergency number (419-872-8001), is calling Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township residents. The scammer is saying “there is an emergency and to please call Detective Butler at a separate number and give him your personal information.”
This is a scam. Refrain from giving out personal information to unknown callers.
Trunk or treat in Risingsun
RISINGSUN — The First Church of God will hold a trunk or treat on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. during the Risingsun trick or treat.
Vote for a favorite decorated trunk in the parking lot or the best decorated table in the gym. Donuts and cider will be available.
BG transportation committee meets
The transportation and safety committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss safety and/or transportation issues which may have some impact on the 2021 budget.
Due to the coronavirus situation and to practice social distancing, this meeting will be live streamed over YouTube. The address is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Pemberville church plans bazaar
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Church’s bazaar is Nov. 7. Masks must be worn and there will be social distancing.
Preorders will be taken for these canned goods: snipple beans (limit three quarts), crystal pickles, red beets, corn relish, zucchini relish, dill and dill garlic pickles, bread and butter pickles and frozen pumpkin rolls.
Call 440-223-5485 or 419-266-4937. The deadline to preorder is Nov. 5.
The pickup for preorders will be on Nov. 7. A limited amount of the canned goods will be available at the bazaar.
Additional items available will be pies, cakes, stollen rolls, breads, and refrigerated containers of chili, chicken noodle soup, snipple bean soup and vegetable beef soup.
No hot soup, sandwiches or Christmas items will be sold.
Perrysburg man will serve on state speech board
Michael R. Pratt of Perrysburg has been reappointed to the State Speech and Hearing Professionals Board for a term beginning Oct. 26 and ending March 22, 2023.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment on Monday.
Holiday bazaar planned in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A holiday bazaar will be held Nov. 7 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 Third St.
There will be gift items, grave blankets, homemade noodles, a silent auction and a carryout baked steak dinner that starts at 4:30 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
There will be a silent auction until 6 p.m.
Center Twp. fire department serves BBQ
Center Township Fire will hold its first Pulled Pork BBQ drive-thru on Nov. 8 starting at 11 a.m. and serving until sold out.
The cost is $10 per meal.
The department is located at 9986 E. Bowling Green Road.
Donate toys, get paper shredded
Wood County Commissioners, Wood County Solid Waste District and Wood County Children Services are sponsoring a shredding event for toys, gift cards or cash donation.
The event is on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wood County Job and Family Services Employee Parking Lot (west side), 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
For donation of an unwrapped toy, gift card or cash donation to the Wood County Children Services Holiday Gift Drive, the public can securely shred up to five bags or boxes of paper items. Allshred Services will shred all the items on site, and the paper will be repurposed into tissue products.
Wood County Children Services is involved with children from new born through teenagers and is encouraging the public who participate in this event to remember this when selecting toys or gifts for the drive.
Any questions, contact Maricarol Torsok-Hrabovsky at maricarol.torsok-hrabovsky@jfs.ohio.gov.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 42.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 48. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Breezy. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 42. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 29. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 52. Clear at night, with a low around 41. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 60.