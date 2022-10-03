Wood County Museum to host virtual fundraiser
The Wood County Museum is hosting an online auction fundraiser at https://www.32auctions.com/wcmgala2022 where participants can bid on prize packages.
The online auction will open on Oct. 7 at noon and will run until Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the virtual auction will support the efforts of the Wood County Museum & Historical Society, to bring the community exhibits and no or low-cost education programs and experiences.
Themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Hancock Hotel, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Wild Side Brewing Company and Imagination Station. Prize packages encompass collectibles, art and get-away experiences.
Those wanting to support the historical society fundraising goal of $15,000 can also purchase “no-show” tickets for $55/person or make a donation directly from the auction site or the museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.
For more information, visit woodcountyhistory.org.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog between 7 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 53. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 58.