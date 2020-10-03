Wood County has 5 more coronavirus deaths.
There have been 87 deaths due to coronavirus, which is an increase of five since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
The latest deaths were two men in their 70s, two women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s .
There have been 38 men and 49 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 17 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 19 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
Wood County has had 2,068 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. This is an increase of 66 since Thursday.
There are 156 active cases, an increase of one since Thursday.
There have been 169 hospitalizations since March, which is up five since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 31. There are 970 males and 1,096 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 147,797 confirmed cases and 4,597 confirmed deaths.
Church food pantry re-opens Tuesday
The St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry located at St. Thomas More University Parish, 425 Thurstin Ave., is reopening next week.
The pantry will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon. Customers will be asked to wear a mask, maintain a 6 foot distance from others, and not come to the pantry if they or anyone in their family has a cold, cough, or flu-like symptoms.
Depending on the size of their family, customers will be given two or three pre-packed bags of groceries. They should let the volunteer know if they have any dietary issues, or if they have need of any personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, or laundry detergent.
To donate items to the pantry, drop them off at the St. Thomas More office, which is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any questions about the food pantry can be directed to St. Tom’s at 419-352-7555.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The American Legion will be serving a baked steak dinner at the post, 209 W. Crocker St., on Sunday.
Call in orders to reserve and for pickup at 419-288-3634.
The cost is $8 for the baked steak, mashed potatoes, choice of gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.
Assistance for veterans during the holidays
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for Thanksgiving or Christmas, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the Holiday Food Program.
Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than Nov. 6.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light west wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 55. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers at night, mainly before 8 .pm. Low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 60. Clear at night, with a low around 43. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 44. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 64.