County has 6 more deaths, 119 new COVID cases
There have been 17,62 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 119 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 29.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 200.28.
There have been 257 deaths, which is an increase of six.
There have been 805 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of five.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 77 in Bowling Green and 143 in Perrysburg.
There are 23 in Walbridge and 19 each in North Baltimore and Rossford.
There are 17 each in Northwood and Pemberville.
There have been 71 impacts to schools. That includes 57 students and 14 staff.
Perrysburg has 14 students and five staff.
Penta Career Center has 14 students and two staff.
Bowling Green has nine students and two staff.
Rossford has five students and one staff.
Elmwood has four students.
Eastwood has two students and two staff.
North Baltimore has two students and one staff.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has two students and one staff.
St. Aloysius has three students.
Lake and Northwood have one student each.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 75,350 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.60% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,461,689 vaccines started, affecting 55.28% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,536,005 confirmed cases and 24,164 confirmed deaths.
Naked man arrested in BG business
A Bowling Green man was arrested for public indecency after being spotted walking naked downtown.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Four Corners at 9:25 a.m. Thursday for a report of a naked man walking on the sidewalk. Dispatch reported receiving several calls about the man.
When police arrived, several people pointed toward Grounds for Thought Coffee shop. Police found a naked man in one of the back media rooms. The male was kneeling at a desk listening to music on his phone, according to the police report.
The officer observed clothing folded on a chair, boots, and several books on the desk.
The man, identified as Garrett Fess, 21, answered the officer’s questions with mostly yes or no.
He was handcuffed and a blanket was wrapped around his waist before he was walked to the patrol car.
According to the report, Fess stated that he was not intoxicated and did not need medical attention and refused an ambulance. He also stated he was not suicidal and did not want to harm anyone and did not want to talk to a counselor.
Another police officer stated that there was a child in Grounds for Thought at the time of the incident.
Fess was arrested for public indecency/likely to be viewed by a minor and was taken to jail.
Council committee discusses transportation
The transportation and safety committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. This meeting will be held in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss proposed roadway improvements.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
PHS hosts Veterans Day recognition breakfast
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School is inviting community members who served or are currently serving in the military and one guest to the inaugural PHS Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 11.
Breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. and run through 8:15 a.m. in the commons at the high school, located at 13385 Roachton Road.
Attendees will be recognized at the end of the breakfast for the student body.
Register by Nov. 9 by using this link https://tinyurl.com/c59k6x49 or contact Rick Rettig 419-874-3181 ext. 5186, or rrettig@perrysburgschools.net with any questions.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to move into the area by mid morning, then continue into the afternoon. This may allow for minor flooding, especially in poor drainage areas impacted by recent rains.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 53. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.