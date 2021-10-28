Parklets can be used through November
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher has granted an extension on “parklet season.” Original plans called for the parklets to be removed by Nov. 1, but that date has now been extended to December 1.
“We are so incredibly thankful to Mayor Aspacher for granting this request,” said Councilwoman Rachel Phipps, who has led the Parklet Project. “As we talked with our local businesses, the Downtown SID and the chamber of commerce the feedback on year one was overwhelmingly positive. The parklets have been a great addition to downtown Bowling Green.”
“One request we kept hearing was to find a way to keep the parklets out longer so they could be used during events like the tree lighting, holiday parade, and Small Business Saturday. With some of the busiest shopping days of the year ahead of us and so many great community events planned downtown in the next month we thought that was an amazing idea. We are so glad Mayor Aspacher and the administration agreed.”
In his response to the request submitted jointly by the Parklet Project, chamber, Downtown SID, and the owners of each of the three parklets, Aspacher said that this was a one-time extension.
“We will be happy to consider future requests for extension of the parklet removal deadline on an annual basis if this is considered beneficial to those businesses who have made this commitment,” he said.
Some restrooms in BG parks close for season
The east restrooms at City Park in addition to the restrooms at Carter Park have closed for the season. These closures are due to winterizing.
The City Park skate park restrooms will remain open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8-11 a.m. Simpson garage and Nature Center garage restrooms will remain open from dawn until dusk. These times are subject to change.
Vets and military students Are Exchange Club topics
The Bowling Green Exchange, at its Tuesday luncheon, will learn about Bowling Green State University’s services for veterans and military students, which have been ranked fifth in the nation, according to the Military Times in its annual best programs for veterans survey.
Jason Graven, BGSU’s military program coordinator, and David Rice, assistant director of non-traditional and military student services, will describe BGSU programs and resources for active duty and veterans including deployments and activations, VA Appointments, families and jobs and dependents.
Both Graven and Rice are military veterans. Graven was part of the initial invasion force it Iraq in 2003 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Toledo. Prior to joining BGSU he held several positions with the Ohio American Legion.
Rice served in the Ohio National Guard. A two-time BGSU graduate, he has been employed at the university since 1999.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A low pressure system will advance tonight into Friday and bring additional rain to the region. Periods of moderate to heavy rain from tonight to Friday night may allow for minor flooding, especially in poor drainage areas impacted by recent rains.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 54. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers at night with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely on Saturday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.