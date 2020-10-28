Two coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been two more deaths in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Tuesday update from the health department.
The latest deaths were man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 98.
There have been 42 men and 56 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 11 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There have been 2,658 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 25 since Monday.
There are 168 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of 14.
There have been 217 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,257 males and 1,401 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 191,069 confirmed cases and 4,927 confirmed deaths.
Perrysburg officer hurt when arm is caught in fleeing vehicle
PERRYSBURG — A Perrysburg police officer was injured when his arm got tangled in the window of a vehicle that was reportedly trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred Monday at 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to Shannon Solt, city spokesperson.
Police were responding to a private property crash. While investigating the crash, Megan Mitro, 35, Perrysburg, the driver of one of the vehicles, began to drive away from the scene, Solt said. Officer Doug Cunningham attempted to stop the driver and in the process his arm became tangled in the open window of the vehicle.
Cunningham was dragged a short distance before falling to the ground. He was transported to a hospital by Perrysburg medics.
The driver fled the scene but was later located by Perrysburg Township police at her home. Mitro was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated vehicular assault, Solt said.
Cunningham is doing well and is in stable condition, Solt said.
Veterans can teleconference for benefits
The Wood County Veterans Assistance Center is offering veterans the opportunity to participate in face-to-face video conferencing for benefits counseling and emergency financial assistance.
Video conferencing saves time, reduces travel expenses and encourages relationship building, according to a news release.
Zoom can be used on a cell phone, laptop, iPad, tablet or computer, as along as the computer has a microphone and camera.
To schedule a video conference appointment or phone interview, call 419-354-9147.
Perrysburg man will serve on state speech board
Michael R. Pratt of Perrysburg has been reappointed to the State Speech and Hearing Professionals Board for a term beginning Oct. 26 and ending March 22, 2023.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment on Monday.
Free dental care for veterans
On Veterans Day Alexis Klassen and Associates will be doing “The 1% Salute” at the Bowling Green office, 1218 Ridgewood Drive.
Free dental care and cleanings will be offered to 20-25 current and former servicemen/women on Nov. 11.
The 1% is in honor of 1% of the country’s population will end up serving in the military. The office will also be telling some of their military stories on social media platforms.
For more information call 419-352-2371.
Birth
Ashley and Evan Allion, a son, Oct. 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Rain likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Rain likely at night, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. on Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 29. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 50. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 52. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Sunny Monday, with a high near 50.