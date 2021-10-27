Museum to offer behind the scenes tours
The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind the scenes tours on Nov. 4, starting at 6 p.m. Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. Guests will get to explore areas that are not typically open to the public, including the basement and attic.
Tickets are $10/members & $15/non-members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by visiting www.woodcountyhistory.org or calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the museum to purchase a ticket.
The museum’s normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends from 1-4 p.m.
All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.
Shop at holiday bazaar
GRAND RAPIDS — Calvary United Methodist Church Young-at-Heart will hold a holiday bazaar on Nov. 13 at 24362 Third St.
Doors open at 9 a.m. The silent auction runs until 6 p.m.
There will be a drive-thru baked steak dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers at night, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Extended: Showers on Friday. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 53.