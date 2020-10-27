Woman in her 40s dies of coronavirus
There has been one more death in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Monday update from the health department.
The latest death was a woman in her 40s, bringing the total county deaths to 96.
There have been 41 men and 55 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 21 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There have been 2,633 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 88 since Friday.
There are 182 active cases in Wood County, which is an increase of 20.
There have been 214 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,247 males and 1,386 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 188,738 confirmed cases and 4,907 confirmed deaths.
