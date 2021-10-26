County has 1 more death, 106 more cases
There have been 17,503 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 106 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 21 cases per day.
There have been 251 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There have been 800 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of three since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 75,185 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.47% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,440,701 vaccines started, affecting 55.10% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,524,169 confirmed cases and 23,955 confirmed deaths.
Police may have car from hit-and-run
MILLBURY — A car that may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month that seriously injured two juveniles has been towed.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said the vehicle, which was towed from Elmore, needs to be examined for evidence.
Police were looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac with a spoiler. A vehicle matching that description was found in the village and towed.
“We’re following that as a lead,” Hummer said.
The juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 15. The vehicle did not stop and left the area.
Hummer said on Monday that the juveniles are still in the hospital.
To report information, call 419-666-5500.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
Buttonwood Avenue closed today
Buttonwood Avenue, from Pearl Street to Ordway Avenue, will be closed to traffic and on-street parking will be prohibited today. Bowling Green Public Works will collect refuse and recycling first thing in the morning in this block. This closure is a result of tree work being done in the area. This closure is dependent on weather and progress of work.
Herald holds 47th 4th Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 47th 4th Ward quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Simpson Garden Building meeting room, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
The meeting will consist of a general update on city matters. There will then be time for citizens to bring up issues. All are welcome.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers at night, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers on Friday. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 58.