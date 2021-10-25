Virtual Ribbon cutting for True Results Supplements
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of True Results Supplements, 121 S. Church St., on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through our Facebook Page; Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, as they welcome owners Thomas Shultz and Travis Reiner to the Bowling Green business community.
True Results Supplements offers high quality supplements including fat burners and muscle gainers, recovery formulas, vitamins and gym accessories. An open house will follow until 6 pm. with giveaways and prizes.
ProMedica offering free healthcare environmental services technician certification
FOSTORIA — ProMedica is offering a free, three-day job training program to become trained and certified in Environmental Services disinfection.
This career certificate program is intended for participants who want to work in environmental services in a healthcare setting. An EVS technician in a healthcare setting may have responsibilities such as infection prevention, cleaning and disinfection, waste and linen handling and floor care. Participants must be able to read and write in English and be at least 18 years old.
Trainers of the program will provide training material upon screening and registration for the program with the Fostoria Learning Center and will register participants for the final exam. Upon passing, participants will become trained and certified in EVS and candidates may be considered for possible employment opportunities with Environmental Services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont.
Registration for the class is required and spots are limited. The deadline to register is Nov. 1. For more information or to register for the class, contact the Fostoria Learning Center at 419-408-5540.
Time to set up for the season at Levis Commons
PERRYSBURG – It’s time to start decorating for the holidays.
“We love the holidays at Levis Commons. It’s the magic and community excitement that makes the holidays at Levis Commons so special” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “This year, we’re bringing back some family favorites and introducing some new elements to our holiday décor line-up. We can’t wait for the shoppers to experience this year’s decorations.”
The Santa House will go up Nov. 3. The 50-foot tree will make its 18th seasonal appearance and construction begins Nov. 8, with the tree lighting on Nov. 20.
The rest of the holiday décor then gets set in place, including the return of the Adopt-A-Tree live spruce tree exhibit, where area businesses and non-profit groups adopt a live spruce tree and decorate it in the global village theme. Guests can enjoy the walkable display Nov. 20-Jan. 2. Then, the live trees get donated to area green spaces and public parks.
Free Grief Workshop offered through Hospice
TOLEDO — Hospice of Northwest Ohio will facilitate a workshop for families who are grieving the death of a loved one on Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Toledo hospice center.
The program will enable participants to interact with others their age to share, learn and support each other through the grieving experience.
The gathering will include conversation and activities for all ages. Participants will explore thoughts and feeling and share ideas about honoring old traditions and creating new ones. Additionally, they will learn ways to find comfort during the holiday stress.
Registration is required by Nov. 12 by calling 419-661-4001 or 734-568-6801.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Toledo Center is located at 800 S. Detroit Ave.. For more information visit www.hospicenwo.org.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Widespread steady to heavy rainfall may result in minor flooding today, especially along streams and in poor drainage areas.
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 57. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.