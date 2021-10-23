Sentinel-Tribune’s Pooley honored
Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley has received a Toledo Press Club award for his video work.
Pooley won a Touchstone Award on Thursday for best videography in the photojournalism category.
The award was for his December video on Wood County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers helping a family, grieving the loss of their husband and father in a crash, through the holidays.
High-speed pursuit in BG ends in crash
A high-speed pursuit through downtown Bowling Green early Friday morning reportedly ended in a crash.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer attempted a traffic stop at Poe Road and North Main Street. The vehicle didn’t stop and fled southbound on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
Due to the high rate of speed, the officer stopped the pursuit; however, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was in the downtown area and took over the chase, Skaff said.
The suspect crashed his vehicle on East Napoleon Road.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.
Donate to BG food project
Brown Bag Food Project is holding a drive for food and hygiene donations at 530 Sand Ridge Road today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Visit BrownBagFoodProject.org for donation ideas or to make a monetary donation.
Wanted: Ghostly homes in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Apply by Sunday to be part of the Ghostly Gilead event in the village.
Decorate the front yard or house, with judging Oct. 29-30.
To be part of the contest, fill out an application online at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bY-z6-LQBoo17pylghTpno55CyhG1boX/edit
Perrysburg plans Veterans Day events
PERRYSBURG — Two Veterans Day events will be held at Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road) on Nov. 1.
The annual HPI Veterans Day Celebration will start at 6 p.m. Community members who served or who are currently serving in the military, and their significant others, are welcome to attend the dinner. Anyone planning on attending should RSVP by calling the HPI Office at 419-873-6293 or by sending an email to sbest@perrysburgschools.net.
Email pictures of veterans or those currently enlisted to Assistant Principal Laura Davidson at ldavidson@perrysburgschools.net. Include the following information: Name of veteran or service person in the photo, military branch and rank, HPI student and/or staff connection.
A school assembly will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the gym.
Students are encouraged to invite a relative, family friend and/or neighbor who is a veteran or is currently enlisted to the assembly and/or dinner. Seating at the assembly will be limited to students, staff and military guests.
No-bill filed for Tiffin man accused of assault
A Wood County grand jury has determined there was not enough evidence to indict a Tiffin man for felonious assault.
According to Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson, there are no current charges pending against Mario Antenor, 24, in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
The grand jury filed a no-bill for Antenor, indicting there wasn’t probable cause to believe a crime was committed, Dobson said.
A no-bill does not end the case, Dobson said.
Bowling Green parks meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Extended: Showers on Monday. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.