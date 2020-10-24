One more Wood County death due to coronavirus
There has been one more death in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Friday update from the health department.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 95.
There have been 41 men and 54 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 21 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There were six deaths in the county last week that were all in long-term care. The death reported Friday was the first one since last week.
There have been 2,545 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 32 since Thursday.
There are 162 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of eight.
There have been 210 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 34. There are 1,203 males and 1,342 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 181,869 confirmed cases and 4,874 confirmed deaths.
Toledo man killed in motorcycle crash
FAYETTE – A Toledo man died in a Thursday night crash involving two motorcycles, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 near milepost 6 in Gorham Township at 7:23 p.m. when they traveled off of the right side of the roadway. Both motorcycles struck the ditch and ejected the drivers. Neither driver was wearing a motorcycle helmet.
Michael Vanbarg, 69, McClure, was on a 2008 Harley and Robert Adlington, 68, Toledo, was riding a 2007 Harley.
Adlington was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center by air ambulance and died at the hospital.
Vanbarg was transported to the Fulton County Health Center where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
The Toledo Post was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department and Life Flight. The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Community invited to talk about race
The City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission invites everyone to join in Community Reads: “So You Want To Talk About Race,” By Ijeoma Oluo.
This is an opportunity to engage in compelling literature that invites empathetic learning and meaningful, constructive dialogue about racism and how to deal with racial injustices and biases.
The book discussion will occur over three sessions: Nov. 9, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11, with one section of the book discussed at each session. To accommodate schedules, a variety meeting times are offered. Registration is required by calling the Wood County District Public Library at 419-352-5050.
BGSU group puts on trunk or treat
The Student Veterans of America chapter at Bowling Green State University will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat on Thursday at the Stroh Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The SVA is a student-run organization that provides a safe community for current service members, veterans and their dependents to come together to have their voices heard on campus. Through this organization it allows military-affiliated students to have an impact on the university as well as the surrounding community.
This event allows those who wish to attend an opportunity to dress up and receive candy from various student organizations, as well as local community groups. In return for the candy, participants are asked to donate nonperishable goods that will be donated to the BG Christian Food Bank.
Correction
Myers’ statements in BG school story
Ryan Myers, a Bowling Green parent who wants his kids back in the classroom, was misquoted in a Friday story about a forum to discuss the school board’s decision to stay online.
He said cases are going up, but never said spread will happen in schools. His point was that even though cases are going up, studies and data have shown that spread is not happening in schools.
Myers is an administrator at Penta Career Center.