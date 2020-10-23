Wood County has 2,513 coronavirus cases
There have been 2,513 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 25 since Wednesday, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 170 active cases in Wood County, which is unchanged.
There have been 208 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 34. There are 1,187 males and 1,326 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 208 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 159 cases per 100,000.
Lucas County remains “red,” or level 3.
Statewide, there are 179,424 confirmed cases and 4,850 confirmed deaths.
S. Prospect closes for sewer work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing South Prospect Street, from Lehman Avenue to Palmer Avenue, on Monday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The closure is required in order to replace a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Barbecue benefits fire department
WESTON — A chicken barbecue will be held Saturday at the Weston Township Fire Department, starting at 11 a.m. until it is sold out.
The cost is $10 per meal and this is a drive-up event.
Drive-thru meal helps Wayne fire
WAYNE — The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday at the department, 200 N. Center St.
The cost is $10 per meal and this is a drive-thru event with serving starting at 4:30 p.m. until it is sold out.
BG parks & rec meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For more information call 419-354-6223.
Hear about Freedom Twp. levy
PEMBERVILLE — There will be a public informational meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. regarding the Debt Service/Maintenance Building Levy that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The meeting will be during the regular township meeting in the office, 531 E. Front St. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.
Remove decorations from Oak Grove Cemetery
In preparation for the winter season, the cemetery maintenance crew will be removing all decorations at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The exception would be winter grave blankets that have previously been placed on graves. The Director of public works requests that all other decorations be removed from Oak Grove Cemetery prior to Nov. 2.
It is suggested that anyone wishing to retain the wreaths or decorations other than blankets, remove them prior to Nov. 2.
Community invited to talk about race
The City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission invites everyone to join in Community Reads: “So You Want To Talk About Race,” By Ijeoma Oluo.
This is an opportunity to engage in compelling literature that invites empathetic learning and meaningful, constructive dialogue about racism and how to deal with racial injustices and biases.
The book discussion will occur over three sessions: Nov. 9, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11, with one section of the book discussed at each session. To accommodate schedules, a variety meeting times are offered. Registration is required by calling the Wood County District Public Library at 419-352-5050.
BGSU group puts on trunk or treat
The Student Veterans of America chapter at Bowling Green State University will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat on Thursday at the Stroh Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The SVA is a student-run organization that provides a safe community for current service members, veterans and their dependents to come together to have their voices heard on campus. Through this organization it allows military-affiliated students to have an impact on the university as well as the surrounding community.
This event allows those who wish to attend an opportunity to dress up and receive candy from various student organizations, as well as local community groups. In return for the candy, participants are asked to donate nonperishable goods that will be donated to the BG Christian Food Bank.
Way library closed on Election Day
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will be closed on Nov. 3, due to the election.
BG zoning meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, originally scheduled Nov. 11, has been canceled. There are not any agenda items to be reviewed and the municipal building is also closed that day due to Veterans Day holiday.
Birth
Jennifer and Robert Guerrero, Bowling Green, a son, Oct. 22, McLaren St Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 40. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 49. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 50.