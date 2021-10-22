County has 168 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths
There have been 17,397 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 168 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 42 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 259.91.
There have been 250 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 797 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of seven.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 93 in Bowling Green and 144 in Perrysburg.
There are 28 in Rossford, 26 in North Baltimore and 20 in Northwood.
There are 18 each in Weston and Pemberville. There are 16 in Walbridge, 14 in Millbury and 12 in Luckey.
There have been 73 impacts to schools. That includes 62 students and 11 staff.
Perrysburg has 18 students and three staff.
Bowling Green has 10 students and five staff.
Rossford has 11 students.
Penta Career Center has nine students.
Eastwood has four students and two staff.
Lake has two students and one staff.
Elmwood, Northwood, Otsego and North Baltimore each has two students.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 75,044 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.37% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,425,794 vaccines started, affecting 54.97% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,511,579 confirmed cases and 23,616 confirmed deaths.
Gas work closes Rossford road
ROSSFORD — Beginning Monday, Columbia Gas crews will be installing a section of mainline underneath the creek on Schreier Road.
This will require some large machinery to be positioned in the roadway during work hours. Given that, Schreier from Indian Ridge Trail to Glenwood Road, as well as Marilyn Drive, will be closed to through traffic between Monday and Wednesday.
Columbia will have flaggers on hand to get local traffic, emergency services and school buses through, but please find an alternative route when possible. Crews expect to have one lane open overnight outside of work hours. Updates will follow if timing shifts due to weather.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40.
Extended: Showers likely Sunday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers at night. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.