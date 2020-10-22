Perrysburg tops BG in active cases
There are 20 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 46-50 cases in Perrysburg 41-45 active cases in Bowling Green. There are 11-15 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Genoa, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 2,488 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 29 since Tuesday, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 170 active cases in Wood County, an increase of 10.
There have been 206 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 34. There are 1,173 males and 1,315 females.
There have been 11 impacts to local schools for the week of Oct. 12. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 12 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, one staff), Montessori School of Bowling Green (one student, zero staff), Penta Career Center(one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (two students, zero staff), Rossford (two students, one staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 392 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 379 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 10 residents, 11 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and two staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 21 residents, eight staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 21 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 32 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 177,098 confirmed cases and 4,839 confirmed deaths.
BG parking regulation reminders
Since the fall of 2019, there has been no fee to park within city-owned parking lots or at on-street meters. Since that time, the temporary removal of parking fees has been implemented on a permanent basis with the removal of parking meters within parking lots and most on-street locations.
Residents and visitors are reminded that there are timed parking restrictions within city-owned parking lots and on-street parking stalls. Additionally, there are parking meters in select areas and where present, the charge for parking exists and meter violations will be enforced.
BG historic commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. .
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 52.