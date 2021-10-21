Police still looking for hit-and-run information
MILLBURY — Lake Township police are still seeking information in a hit-and-run incident that injured two juvenile pedestrians on Friday.
The juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m. The vehicle did not stop and left the area. Police are looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac, with a spoiler.
To report information, call 419-666-5500.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
BGHS AD to talk sports with Exchange Club
Bowling Green High School Athletic Director Michele Wolf will discuss high school athletics with the Exchange Club at its noon meeting Tuesday.
She started her new duties at BGHS in August after serving as athletic director at Fostoria High School for seven years.
Always involved with sports, Wolf was a three-sport athlete in high school and has coached the softball programs at Otsego from 2004-08 and at Fostoria from 2010-12, in addition to teaching.
Bowling Green competes in the Northern Lakes League, which just added four schools. In the new alignment, Bowling Green will be the second smallest school in the NLL, behind Napoleon.
Historic Preservation Commission meets in BG
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 57. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 66.