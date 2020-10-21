Wood County has 2,459 coronavirus cases over weekend
There have been 2,459 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 22 since Monday, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 160 active cases in Wood County, an increase of one.
There have been 203 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 34. There are 1,158 males and 1,301 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 174,859 confirmed cases and 4,775 confirmed deaths.
Food boxes available at BG school
There will be a distribution of 144 food boxes on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until gone at Bowling Green Middle School.
This will be a drive-up distribution located near the middle school main office entrance. Food distribution will be first come, first serve, no reservations.
Two cited for marijuana possession
Two people were cited in Bowling Green for having marijuana.
On Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Leroy Avenue for a complaint of loud people. Upon approach, the officer detected an odor of marijuana.
Four males were questioned, and Nathan Sherman said the marijuana was his.
Three Ziploc baggies were collected, containing a total of 4.24 grams of suspected marijuana.
Sherman, 21, was cited for possession of marijuana.
During a traffic stop Monday at 3:05 p.m., David Mendieta, 25, was cited for driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer stopped the vehicle because a check on the license plate showed the owner had a suspended license. Mendieta had no driving privileges so the vehicle was towed. During an inventory search, a plastic bag with 11.84 grams of marijuana was found in the glove box along with a smoking pipe with marijuana residue.
Trick or treat in the Otsego community
Participants are asked to be safe and practice all of the guidelines from the State of Ohio, which are available at https://www.halloween2020.org/
All dates are Oct. 31:
Grand Rapids from 5-7 p.m.
Haskins from 5-7 p.m.
Tontogany from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Weston from 6-7:30 p.m.
‘Spooky Space’ showing at BGSU Planetarium
The Bowling Green State University Planetarium is running “Spooky Space” on Oct. 31 at 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15 and 10 p.m.
A double feature is playing through Nov. 24. See “Chasing the Ghost Particle,” astronomy at the South Pole and “The First Stargazers.” Showings will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“My House Has Stars,” for ages 7 and older, will be shown Nov. 7 at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
A $1 donation is suggested for a show.
DD board holds public hearing
The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a public hearing to gather public comment on their strategic plan and progress reports.
On Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1921 East Gypsy Lane Road, Entrance D, the board will entertain all comments in relation to the strategic plan.
The 2020 Strategic Plan/2020 Vision Progress report and the 2020 Strategic Plan/2020 Vision is available to any citizen upon request. Contact Rhonda Kendall, executive administrative assistant, at 419-352-5115.
Birth
Courtney Gillian and Alex LaCourse, a son, Oct. 15, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.