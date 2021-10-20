Warrant issued for former BGSU fraternity member
The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for Jacob Krinn for violating the conditions of the electronic monitoring program.
The warrant was issued Oct. 15.
Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; felonious assault, reckless homicide, obstructing official business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws in the March 7 death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.
He pleaded not guilty on May 19, at which time a stipulation of his own recognizance bond was he wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device under supervision of the adult probation department.
His final pretrial is set for Nov. 18.
County park district holds native plant sale
PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Park District will have a native plant sale Thursday at the J.C. Reuthinger Preserve. Plants are $5 each, or three for $10 sold for cash or check only.
The sale is from 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.
The plants for sale are all local-genome native plants grown by the stewardship department at the native plant greenhouse and nursery gardens. Fall is a great time to plant perennial plants and native plants attract pollinators, create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, sequester carbon, and are adapted to our soils.
J.C Reuthinger Preserve is located across from Owens Community College at 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg.
For more information, visit wcparks.org.
Party for BG Parks fundraiser
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation will be hosting their annual fundraising event, Party for the Parks (formerly Wine & Cheese Social & Auction) on Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Veterans Building in City Park.
The event will feature catered food, wine, craft beer from the BG Breweries, musical entertainment, a “Celebrating BG” silent auction, and raffles. Tickets are $65 each ($70 after Oct. 22) and can be purchased in advance by calling 419-354-6297 or at the door that evening.
All proceeds support the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department and their mission of “enhancing quality of life through parks, programs and facilities.”
For questions, more information or to purchase tickets, call 419-354-6297.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 46.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 56 and a low around 44. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 57 and a low around 40. On Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.