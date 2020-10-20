Wood County has 91 coronavirus cases over weekend
There have been 2,437 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 91 since Friday, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 159 active cases in Wood County, an increase of 30.
There have been 201 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,145 males and 1,292 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 172,997 confirmed cases and 4,767 confirmed deaths.
Post serves perch
There will be a lake perch dinner on Friday at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $10.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at in the courtyard at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need. Winter items will be available.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Sign-in will be required.
‘Spooky Space’ showing at BGSU Planetarium
The Bowling Green State University Planetarium is running “Spooky Space” on Oct. 31 at 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15 and 10 p.m.
A double feature is playing through Nov. 24. See “Chasing the Ghost Particle,” astronomy at the South Pole and “The First Stargazers.” Showings will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“My House Has Stars,” for ages 7 and older, will be shown Nov. 7 at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
A $1 donation is suggested for a show.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 8 to 11 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 55. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 56. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Correction
Drive-in movie date
The movie “Ferdinand” will be shown at Dayspring this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. An incorrect date was published in Saturday’s newspaper.