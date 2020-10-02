Wood County tops 2,000 cases
Wood County has had 2,002 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update.
That is an increase of 19 from Wednesday.
There are 155 active cases, a decrease of 15 since Wednesday.
Wood County has had 82 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There have been 164 hospitalizations since March, which is unchanged since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 945 males and 1,057 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 248 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 189.58 cases per 100,000.
In a new state marker on Thursday, Wood County has been tagged with an “H” for high case incidence. Lucas, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam and Hancock counties are also “H.”
Statewide, there are 146,438 confirmed cases and 4,514 confirmed deaths.
There have been seven impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 21. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Otsego (zero students, two staff), Penta (two students, zero staff), Perrysburg (one student, one staff) and Wood Lane (zero students, one staff). (The student/staff numbers have been updated, per the Wood County Health Department on Thursday.)
County title office closes due to health issue
The Wood County Auto Title Office, 1616 E. Wooster St., Unit C, will be closed until Monday.
Clerk of Courts Cindy A. Hofner said the closure is due to a health issue.
If immediate business is needed, Hofner suggested reaching out to other county title offices.
I-75 northbound exit ramp to turnpike closes Friday
NORTHWOOD — An Ohio Department of Transportation contractor will be closing the ramp from Interstate 75 northbound (Exit 195B) to the Ohio Turnpike (Exit 64) from today through Thursday for bridge and ramp repairs.
A detour from I-75 northbound to Buck Road to I-75 southbound to the Ohio Turnpike will be posted.
Perrysburg Dems hold car parade
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Democratic Party will hold a Ridin’ with Biden car parade around Perrysburg on Saturday.
Meet at the parking lot on West Third and Walnut streets at 11 a.m. This is a great contact-free way to show support for the Biden/Harris ticket. Laurel Johnson for State Representative and Nick Rubando for Congress will also be on hand to greet voters and answer any questions.
BG council, utilities board hold meeting
The Bowling Green City Council and Board of Public Utilities has scheduled a joint meeting for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss the new City building feasibility study. This meeting is intended to be a work session, no public input will be received.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation and to practice good social distancing, this meeting will be live streamed over YouTube for the convenience of the public. The address for the YouTube channel is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Make your G. Rapids home ‘boo’tiful
GRAND RAPIDS — Village residents are encouraged to decorate their yards and homes into a Halloween masterpiece for the month of October.
Win prizes in the contest, which is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Arts Council.
To participate, pick up an application at Village Orchard or the Library House Books and Art. They are also online at www.grandrapidsartscouncil.org. Send applications to P.O. Box 234, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.
Each entry should include the name, address, email and phone number of the decorated home or business. The best decorated places will win a prize.
Entries will be judged on creativity, adherence to topic, cleverness and usue of materials or items.
The Ghostly Gilead Boo Crew will be judging on Oct. 29.
US 6 closes for pavement repair
U.S. 6, between Ohio 235 and Range Line Road, will be closed for pavement repair at the railroad crossing beginning Monday through Oct. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The detour is Route 235 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 25 to Route 6.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 61. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 44. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 68.