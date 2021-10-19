County has 180 more cases
There have been 17,229 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 180 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 36 cases per day.
There have been 247 deaths, which is no increase.
There have been 790 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of five since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 74,923 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.27% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,408,679 vaccines started, affecting 54.83% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,499,485 confirmed cases and 23,327 confirmed deaths.
BGCS bus issues continue
Bowling Green City Schools student transportation will be impacted today and Wednesday.
Bus #2 will not be running on these days. Students on those buses will need to be transported to and from by parents/guardians.
Bus #22 also is not running Tuesday. That change was announced last week.
Penta students on these buses will need to be dropped off in the high school bus loop by 7:20 a.m.
Superintendent Francis Scruci has said the bus driver shortage is due to illness.
Kiwanians hear about transitioning to retirement
Two members of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will present the program at Thursday’s noon luncheon for the club at the Wood County Senior Center.
This week’s program, transitioning to retirement, will be presented by Dick Edwards, a retired Bowling Green State University administrator, and Gerry Kallenbach, who is retired from Uhlmans Department Store.
Vets can apply for holiday help
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for Thanksgiving or Christmas, should contact the Wood County Veterans Service Office at 419-354-9147 to schedule and appointment to apply for the Holiday Food Program.
Requests for food vouchers must be received by Nov. 10.
GoFundMe assists Sentinel carrier
A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Sentinel-Tribune newspaper carrier who is battling health issues.
Alan Tracy has been in and out of the hospital since May. He was recently discharged from University of Michigan hospital.
His health has deteriorated with heart, kidney and liver disease.
“We are hoping to relieve some of his challenges through this account. Mainly his prescriptions, medical and housing assistance,” the account stated.
For more information, visit https://gofund.me/ae2b0e39.
Purses for a Purpose benefits Wood Lane
Wood Lane Residential Services is hosting the annual Purses for a Purpose fundraiser on Oct. 28 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building in City Park. This year’s theme will be Ghouls Night Out. A fun night filled with costumes and spooky décor along with Halloween themed purses for raffle is planned.
All proceeds will come back to directly impact the mission of WLRS and the individuals served in Wood County. During the event they will raffle off 25 designer purses that are sponsored by local businesses. They will also have other opportunities for our guests to win stylish items, baked goods and baskets for the upcoming holiday season.
“This event is so much fun and bringing in the Halloween theme this year is going to bring it to another level,” said Kali Hammer, development director. “We are hoping to sell out this year like we did in 2019.”
BG Sidewalk Commission meets
The Bowling Green Sidewalk Commission has scheduled a meeting for Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The public is invited to attend. Any questions should be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Sons of the Legion hosts Veterans Day dance
GRAND RAPIDS — Sons of the Legion, Grand Rapids Post 232 will host a Veteran’s Day dance on Nov. 6 at the American Legion hall, 12580 Ohio 295. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the dance will run until 11 p.m.
Dancers will welcome back from retirement Five O’Clock Rush starting at 8 p.m.
A $10 donation will be collected at the door or in advance by calling the legion at 419-832-0516.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 56 and a low around 43. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 56.