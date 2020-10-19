West Wooster lane will close today for work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing the eastbound lane of West Wooster Street at Martindale Road today.
Flaggers will be present on each end of the closure directing traffic. The north end of Martindale will also be closed at Wooster for this work. Access to the Peace Lutheran Church will be maintained.
This work is expected to last one day.
The closure is required to perform a water line tie in. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE – A coronavirus pop-up testing site will be available today from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location.
No appointment is needed; anyone can walk in. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The testing will be held at Anthony Wayne Junior High School, 6035 Finzel Road, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Toledo bar cited for social distance violation
Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Toledo establishment on Saturday.
ROCKME Inc., known as Spotlight Bar, Toledo, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions (toilet facility not clean or sanitary). Agents observed patrons walking throughout the bar, not practicing social distancing. They also observed large groups of patrons standing and consuming alcoholic beverages without maintaining distance between groups. The bar area was packed with patrons standing. Employees did not attempt to enforce social distancing directives.
Also cited was Bridge Bar & Grill LLC., Willard, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80, and hindering or obstructing inspection. Agents observed complete disregard for current operating guidelines including, no physical barriers, no social distancing while patrons moved freely about the establishment consuming alcoholic beverages, every seat at the bar was occupied as others crowded close behind, no one inside the bar was wearing a mask, and bar staff continued to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office assisted agents as they issued the citation. While agents issued the citation the operator began cursing at them and explained that she intentionally violated the operating restrictions. The operator permitted patrons and off duty staff to interfere with official law enforcement duties.
Uptown Lounge, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Officers with the Akron Police Department and agents visited the establishment at 10:35 p.m. and saw more than 300 patrons inside dancing, congregating and not practicing social distancing.
FishBowl, Portsmouth, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions. Agents entered the business and observed approximately 30 patrons, many without masks, crowding at the main bar with little social distancing. Bar staff were not properly wearing masks and did not attempt to encourage patrons to wear masks or maintain 6 feet of distance between groups. Agents recognized the permit premises was using physical barriers at the main bar and explained to the staff corrective measures to become compliant.
Pub in Gahanna LLC received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents walked into the establishment at 10:18 p.m. and were told it was last call. At this time, they were sold a beer.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
419 people cited with distracted driving during 6-State Trooper Project
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement. During the project, 491 people, including two from Wood County, were cited with distracted driving related offenses.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol. The initiative began on Oct. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m.
On Oct. 29, 2018, Ohio passed House Bill 95, a law which broadened what is considered distracted driving, and increased the fine if it was a contributing factor to the commission of the driving violation.
Distracted driving is any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
For a statewide breakdown visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2020_6StateTrooperDistractedDrivingOSHP_PIO.pdf.
Boo-to-do planned for Waterville
WATERVILLE — Businesses are hosting their annual Halloween event on Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Kids can put on costumes and bring empty treat bags. Then travel from business to business and fill up bags with goodies handed out by the businesses. Look for the “BOO” sign, various businesses will set up tables in the downtown area as well.
For more information, visit www.watervillechamber.com.
District celebrates new WaterShed in Washington Township
GRAND RAPIDS — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District opened its of its 12th WaterShed location in Northwest Ohio.
The District, the Wood County Commissioners, Washington Township Trustees, clean-water partners Industrial Fluid Management and Obe’s Country Store celebrated with a socially-distanced event featuring the District’s mascot, Drippy.
The new WaterShed is located at the corner of Ohio 65 and Ohio 235, near Obe’s Country Store.
A WaterShed is a stand-alone building owned by the district that houses a reverse-osmosis, 9-step water treatment system and provides perfect tasting purified drinking water at a low price. The cost is 25 cents per gallon or $1 for five gallons.
Over a decade ago, the district began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in rural Wood County on private well systems with poor well water quality.
“We have many high-quality public water systems in our region, but there is a demand for water with additional filtration at a low cost, especially for those who drink well water,” said district President Jerry Greiner.
Since inception, total WaterShed sales have exceeded the $1.5 million. The income is used to maintain the properties and then invested back into the District’s operational budget.
Drive-thru for food is Thursday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Brown Bag Food Project, 530 Sand Ridge Road, on Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-22nd-food-box-distribution-registration-brown-bag-food-project/
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Trick or treat in the Otsego community
Participants are asked to be safe and practice all of the guidelines from the State of Ohio, which are available at https://www.halloween2020.org/
All dates are Oct. 31:
Grand Rapids from 5-7 p.m.
Haskins from 5-7 p.m.
Tontogany from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Weston from 6-7:30 p.m.
‘Spooky Space’ showing at BGSU Planetarium
The Bowling Green State University Planetarium is running “Spooky Space” on Oct. 31 at 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15 and 10 p.m.
A double feature is playing through Nov. 24. See “Chasing the Ghost Particle,” astronomy at the South Pole and “The First Stargazers.” Showings will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“My House Has Stars,” for ages 7 and older, will be shown Nov. 7 at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
A $1 donation is suggested for a show.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers before 11 p.m,, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Wednesday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 55. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 57.