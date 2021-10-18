Lake Twp. police investigate hit and run
MILLBURY — Lake Township police are seeking information in a hit-and-run incident that reportedly injured two juvenile pedestrians on Friday.
According to a police social media post, the juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m.
The vehicle did not stop and left the area, police said.
In a Sunday morning post, the police said they are looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac, with a spoiler on the back trunk.
To report information, call 419-666-5500.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting.
BG Council committee talks finances
Bowling Green Council’s finance committee will hold a meeting tonight at 6:15 in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the quarterly update on city finances.
The meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Free manure available at University of Findlay
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s equestrian and animal science farms have an abundance of manure available for farmers, community gardens, and the general public to pick up for free. Now is the perfect time to replenish soil and protect plants from the winter cold.
Details on where and how to pick up the manure can be found here: https://newsroom.findlay.edu/prepare-your-flower-beds-for-winter-with-free-manure/
Boo-to-do in downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce and businesses are hosting their annual Halloween Boo-To-Do event on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Children are invited to put on costumes and bring treat bags. Then travel from business to business and fill up the bag with goodies handed out by the businesses. Look for the BOO sign, various businesses will set up tables in the downtown area as well. Visit the Historical Society for Spooktacular, with ghost stories, games, candy, cocoa and cookies at 114 S River Road. For more information, visit website www.watervillechamber.com.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters will meet on Oct. 25 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. Light west wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 72. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 57.