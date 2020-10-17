Wood County has 2,346 coronavirus cases, stays “orange”
There have been 2,346 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 21 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 129 active cases in Wood County, an decrease of five.
There have been 195 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,104 males and 1,242 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, or “orange.” The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 161 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 123.07 cases per 100,000.
Lucas County has moved up to “red,” or level 3.
Statewide, there are 167,674 confirmed cases and 4,746 confirmed deaths.
Bobcat band holds 3rd showcase
The Bowling Green Schools Bobcat Band will host its third showcase tonight in the football stadium.
Many students are being featured in both music and dance. The show is especially geared toward young children and includes Disney, cartoons and a couple Beatles tunes chosen by seniors at the end.
The show, which starts at 7 p.m., is free and will last about 95 minutes.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket in order to maintain social distance.
Drive-In Market welcomes shoppers
LIBERTY CENTER — Field Of Dreams Drive In Theater is taking advantage of their abundance of outdoor space and hosting an open air market with plenty of room for socially distant shopping and to raise money for Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse.
On Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Field Of Dreams is hosting the first Drive-In Market. The event has over 60 vendors registered, and the layout provides plenty of spacing between booths.
“Like many other businesses we have had to adapt to operating restrictions during this pandemic and revise our strategies to be profitable” said Donna Saunders, owner. “As a locally owned business with significant outdoor space, we saw this as a great opportunity to offer affordable booth registrations to local artists, crafters and other vendors that have missed so many shows this year. Being able to help out a local nonprofit organization at the same time just makes this an all-around win.”
Field of Dreams is suggesting a $5/family admission donation to the market with all proceeds going to Nature’s Nursery.
There will be raffles and merchandise available to benefit Nature’s Nursery and its mission to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.
“It’s been a challenging year for fundraising events and we are very grateful to community partners like Field Of Dreams for working with us,” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery executive director. “Nature’s Nursery will be at the Drive In Market with several of our education animal ambassadors, artifacts and other wildlife fun.”
Field of Dreams is located at V602 Country Road 6. Masks are required.
BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss current city finances.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation and to practice social distancing, this meeting will be live streamed over YouTube. The address for the YouTube channel is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike. The purpose is to discuss financing for “Project Bullseye.”
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
Forecast
Today: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 14 to 16 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m .and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 65.