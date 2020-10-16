Six deaths in long-term care this week
There have been six coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities in Wood County this week, according to a spokesperson with the Wood County Health Department.
“We can confirm that six deaths Wood County reported earlier this week in connection with COVID-19 are affiliated with long-term care,” Alex Aspacher, community outreach specialist, said in a statement on Thursday.
“Like the Ohio Department of Health, we do not release information about where those deaths occurred. This is a sad reminder of how serious COVID-19 illness can be for some people, especially those who are older or have certain medical conditions.”
The health department has focused efforts this year on providing long-term care facilities with testing resources, personal protective equipment and guidance on how to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, Aspacher said.
“All cases that impact nursing facilities come from the community, so we will continue working together with all of these facilities, and the rest of our partners in Wood County, to fight the impact of COVID-19,” he said.
Wood County has 2,325 coronavirus cases, stays “orange”
There have been 2,325 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 28 since Wednesday, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 134 active cases in Wood County, an increase of five.
There have been 193 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,090 males and 1,235 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, or “orange.” The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 161 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 123.07 cases per 100,000.
Lucas County has moved up to “red,” or level 3.
Statewide, there are 165,627 confirmed cases and 4,730 confirmed deaths.
Catch a drive-in movie in BG
A free family/community drive-in movie night will be hosted by Dayspring, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., on Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m. The movie starts at 7:15 p.m.
The movie “Ferdinand” will be shown on big movie screens in the back parking lot.
Drive-In Market welcomes shoppers
LIBERTY CENTER — Field Of Dreams Drive In Theater is taking advantage of their abundance of outdoor space and hosting an open air market with plenty of room for socially distant shopping and to raise money for Nature’s Nursery.
On Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Field Of Dreams is hosting the first Drive-In Market. The event has over 60 vendors registered, and the layout provides plenty of spacing between booths.
“Like many other businesses we have had to adapt to operating restrictions during this pandemic and revise our strategies to be profitable” said Donna Saunders, owner. “As a locally owned business with significant outdoor space, we saw this as a great opportunity to offer affordable booth registrations to local artists, crafters and other vendors that have missed so many shows this year. Being able to help out a local nonprofit organization at the same time just makes this an all-around win.”
Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse has also had to work through the struggles of limited events and fundraisers due to coronavirus. Field of Dreams is suggesting a $5/family admission donation to the market with all proceeds going to Nature’s Nursery.
There will be raffles and merchandise available to further benefit Nature’s Nursery and their mission to rescue and rehabilitate local wildlife.
“It’s been a challenging year for fundraising events and we are very grateful to community partners like Field Of Dreams for working with us” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery executive director. “Nature’s Nursery will be at the Drive In Market with several of our education animal ambassadors, artifacts and other wildlife fun.”
Field of Dreams is located at V602 Country Road 6. Masks are required.
BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss current city finances.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation and to practice social distancing, this meeting will be live streamed over YouTube. The address for the YouTube channel is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike. The purpose is to discuss financing for “Project Bullseye.”
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.