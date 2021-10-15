County has 159 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths
There have been 17,049 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 159 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 39.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 312.65
There have been 247 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 785 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 13.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 110 in Bowling Green and 185 in Perrysburg.
There are 38 in North Baltimore, 30 in Walbridge, 25 in Northwood and 22 in Rossford.
There are 17 in Weston, 16 in Millbury, 15 in Cygnet and 12 in Risingsun.
There have been 84 impacts to schools. That includes 75 students and nine staff.
Perrysburg has 26 students and four staff.
Penta Career Center has 11 students.
Bowling Green has 10 students.
Rossford has eight students and one staff.
Northwood has six students and one staff.
Elmwood has three students and one staff.
St. Rose School in Perrysburg has three students.
Otsego has two students.
Eastwood has two students.
Lake has one student and one staff.
North Baltimore has two students.
Wood County Educational Service Center has one staff.
All Saints Catholic School in Rossford has one student.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 74,780 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.16% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,389,065 vaccines started, affecting 54.66% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,485,514 confirmed cases and 23,021 confirmed deaths.
Drive thru for a Poppy Cookie
The Paul C. Ladd VFW Auxiliary 1148 Fall Poppy Cookie Drive Thru will be held Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the post, 719 S. Main St.
Pick up a red poppy and a cookie from Buggy Whip Bakery, Wayne, in return for a donation.
Proceeds will benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Buddy Poppy Program. The poppy is assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA medical facilities.
Funds compensate the veterans who assemble the poppies, provide financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs, and support the VFW National Home for Children.
Custar Council meeting rescheduled
CUSTAR — Village council’s monthly council meeting has been rescheduled to Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Council meets at the Legion Hall on Custar Road.
Perrysburg sewer rehab project postponed
PERRYSBURG — Work on the project impacting traffic on southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets, and the closure of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive has been postponed. Updates on closures will be announced by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Register now for Otsego veterans program
TONTOGANY — Registration is due by Nov. 1 for the Otsego High School Veterans Day program, set for Nov 11.
RSVP for breakfast to Lisa Austin at 419-823-4381 or Laustin@otsegoknights.org.
All Otsego senior citizens and veterans are invited to a free breakfast, which starts at 8:15 a.m. The whole community is invited to the ceremony starting at 9:15 a.m.
Sheriff’s office hosts Trunk or Treat
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will offer a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.
For safety reasons, everyone must stay in their vehicle. Costumes are encouraged as participants drive through the parking lot at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road and see all of the decorated trunks.
The event is rain or shine.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 44.Sunny on Monday, with a high near 66. Clear at night, with a low around 48. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 69.