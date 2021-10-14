Perrysburg cannon re-dedication ceremony set for Saturday
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg Department of Public Service will hold a re-dedication ceremony for the newly refurbished cannons on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverside Park, 245 W. Front St.
The cannons are replicas of cannons that were on the USS Constitution. The city also built wooden wheel carriages to hold the cannons. The cannons did not have carriages on them when they came to Perrysburg. However, Perrysburg was able to obtain from the USS Constitution Museum in Boston the 1906 plans in order to create them.
The committee in charge of this project includes Richard Baranowski, Lloyd Swanson, Public Service Employee Craig Hufford, and Public Service Director Rob Ross, all of who will be in attendance. Additionally Mayor Mackin, State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, and members of the American Legion will attend.
Huger talks hoops to Exchange Club
Bowling Green State University men’s basketball coach Michael Huger will be the Exchange Club speaker Tuesday.
Now in his seventh season, Huger will discuss the outlook for the upcoming campaign as well as look at the upcoming MAC schedule.
A 1994 BGSU graduate, he was a standout player on Jim Larranaga-coached teams and was on Larranaga’s coaching staff at the University of Miami and George Mason University prior to being named to the BGSU head coaching position in 2015.
Huger had a successful playing career in Holland and Belgium before beginning his coaching career in 2005.
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Legion hosts fish fry
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232, will have its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal is $12 and is dine-in or carryout.
Birth
Danielle Lowry and Jon Luidhardt, a daughter, Oct. 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 45. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 64. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 69.