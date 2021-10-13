County has 227 more cases
There have been 16,890 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 227 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays, except for this week when Monday was a holiday.
There is an average of 45.4 cases per day.
There have been 245 deaths, which is an increase of four.
There have been 772 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of seven since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 74,697 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.10% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,375,977 vaccines started, affecting 54.55% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,470,267 confirmed cases and 22,819 confirmed deaths.
E. Court Street to close today
Columbia Gas will be closing portions of East Court Street over the next few weeks.
Today until Oct. 20, Columbia Gas will be close East Court, from the railroad tracks to North Enterprise Street. Columbia Gas plans to close East Court, from North Enterprise to North Summit, from Oct. 20-27.
Each work day the road will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Air National Guard conducts nighttime flights
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 10 p.m.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Special Olympics flag football planned
ROSSFORD — Law enforcement in Wood County is partnering with the Special Olympics for the sixth year to host a flag football game.
“We’re so happy to be able to host this event. We support law enforcement, and we obviously love kids, so this is perfect,” said Total Sports General Manager Tracy Pappas.
On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the Special Olympians and law enforcement officers from Wood County will kick off their game for the 6th year, and the public is invited to come and cheer on the athletes.
There is no charge for the event. The game will take place indoors, on the Bass Pro “Field of Streams,” in the Total Sports Complex in Rossford.
For more information, contact Scott Beard at ScottB@totalsportscomplex.com.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Overnight low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely Saturday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 47. On Sunday, sunny, with a high near 61.